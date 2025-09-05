Sulaiman-Ibrahim Charges Nigerian Women to ‘Arise, Aspire, Ascend’ at Lagos APC Summit

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has urged Nigerian women to rise above limitations and take their rightful place in nation-building, declaring that “when a woman ascends, the whole nation rises.”

She made the call on Thursday while delivering the keynote address at the Lagos State APC Women Summit held under the theme “Arise. Aspire. Ascend.”

In a statement by her Special Advise on Media & Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, the minister described the theme as “a timeless anthem for women everywhere,” stressing that Nigerian women are already proving their strength across all sectors—from farming and trading to business, politics, and innovation.

“We celebrate Nigerian women; beautiful in diversity, resilient in adversity, and industrious in every corner of our land,” she said.

The Minister commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for placing women, children, families, and the vulnerable at the centre of the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that his legacy of inclusion in Lagos continues to bear fruit.

She also applauded First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for elevating women’s concerns through the Renewed Hope Initiative, while hailing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, for consolidating Lagos as a model for gender inclusion.

Highlighting both progress and challenges, Sulaiman-Ibrahim lamented the underrepresentation of women in politics. She noted that only four women currently serve in the Senate, while 13 state assemblies have no female lawmakers.

Still, she pointed to positive reforms in states such as Adamawa, Niger, and Rivers, where women are increasingly breaking barriers in governance and leadership.

The Minister threw her weight behind the ongoing push for affirmative action at the National Assembly, particularly proposals for 34 Special Seats each for women in the Senate and House of Representatives.

“While special seats are a welcome corrective, true progress will only come when women are economically empowered. A woman who controls her resources controls her choices, her voice, and her destiny,” she declared.

She said her Ministry was scaling programmes under the Renewed Hope Social Impact Agenda to boost women’s entrepreneurship, expand access to credit, strengthen family resilience, and unlock opportunities in the care economy.

Closing her speech with a rallying call, Sulaiman-Ibrahim declared: “As we arise, let us not forget to carry others with us. As we aspire, let us do so with courage. And as we ascend, let it be together—anchored in faith and propelled by the unstoppable spirit of Nigerian women.”

The Lagos APC Women Summit attracted female leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders, who reaffirmed their commitment to advancing women’s voices in governance and society.