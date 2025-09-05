Ogun Pays N.5bn Counterpart Fund for NEWMAP-EIB Erosion Control Project

James Sowole in Abeokuta





The Ogun State Government has paid a counterpart fund contribution of N500m, which is one of the major criteria to assessing support fund from European Investment Bank for approved intervention sites in the Nigeria Climate Adaptation – Erosion and Watershed Project (NEWMAP-EIB).

According to a statement by the Project Communication Officer, Femi Osipitan, the money was released for continued effort towards effective flood and erosion control across the state.

The National Project Coordinator, NEWMAP-EIB, Mr. Ayuba Anda Yalaks disclosed this in Abeokuta during an on-the-spot assessment tour of project sites and inspection of the level of preparedness of the state for intervention projects sites.

The Federal Project Management Unit (FPMU) in company of the Ogun State Project Management Unit (SPMU) led by the National Project Coordinator inspected the Makalewo and Olorunsogo gully sites, both in Ijebu Ode Local Government area of the state, the Ojumele gully site in Sagamu Local Government and Ishakale gully site in Ado – Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state amongst others.

The team was able to assess the level of damages already caused by the erosion and proffer solutions.

Speaking with journalists after the inspection exercise, Yalaks assured the state of the needed support from the federal government and development partners in terms of the technical guidance and finance affirming that Ogun State is hundred percent (100%) ready to commence operation.

The National Project Coordinator who disclosed that the state has ticked the major criteria boxes to be considered ready as outlined by the European Bank, appreciated the Ogun State Government for not paying lip service to the project while pleading with the state to do more to support the project with additional finance if and when the need arises.

Receiving the team on behalf of the state governor, the Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor who doubles as the Commissioner for Finance in the state, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo and his counterparts from the Ministries of Environment, Dr. Ola Oresanya and that of Budget and Planning, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan, appreciated the team for the visit.

They disclosed that payment of the counterpart funds revealed the commitment of the state to the project which would help to protect the residents against flood and erosion havocs.

The trio revealed that if other states fail to key into the project, Ogun State would not because the state is at the receiving end of the water coming from the upstream adding that Ogun State must be well prepared for the flood because if anything happens to Oyan Dam located on the longest tributaries to Ogun River, the impact would be so devastating to the communities downstream.

On his part, the State Project Coordinator of NEWMAP-EIB, Mr. Ismail Adenuga disclosed that the essence of the visit and inspection tour was to assess the level of damage done by the erosion and its impact on the environment, communities and property with the aim of providing a lasting solution to the identified sites.

Some residents of the affected areas, Messrs Abiodun Olubajo, Banuso Oyeyinka, Abiodun Olaloko, Kayode Bello and Mrs. Funmilayo Egbeleye, all pleaded with government to come to their aid for normalcy to return through the proper discharge of the flood into appropriate streams to avoid loss of lives and property.

They also appreciated the government through the NEWMAP-EIB team for having the people at heart and planning to fix the gullies saying their coming alone is a relief that the days of erosions and flood wrecking havocs in their communities are numbered.