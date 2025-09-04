Telcos  Urged to Guide against Mast Collapse, Noise Pollution  in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Telecommunications companies currently operating in Osun State have been admonished to guide against the rampant falling of masts, oil spillages on mast sites, and noisy power-generating sets.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo yesterday on the importance of environmental impact assessment reports for masts in the state, Ms. Morenike George-Taylor, director of Operations and Project Management at Global Transactions Nigeria Limited, explained that the rate of mast falling in the state and the noisy pollution is too alarming.

According to her, “We hear the news of masts falling, oil spillages on mast sites, and noisy generators. Protecting the environment, whether from noise pollution, contamination, or otherwise, is something that should concern us all.

“It’s about keeping our homes, our families, and our future safe. In Osun State, the telecommunications industry has grown rapidly, bringing us better connectivity and opening doors for economic opportunities. However, with this growth also comes the responsibility to make sure that our progress does not harm the environment or the people who live in our communities.

“We have had incidents where masts are falling, and this has an impact on the host community. This is why we have NESREA and why telecommunications companies are required to carry out Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) before masts are erected.”

Ms. George-Taylor narrated that this was also where the Osun State Environmental Protection Law of 2022 (as amended) comes in, saying that the law emphasises that every telecommunications project, like the installation of masts, must follow proper procedures, including carrying out an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). “An EIA is not just a formality; it is a careful study to make sure projects are safe, sustainable, and beneficial for everyone,” she stated.

She further opined that: “Telecommunication companies play an important role in our daily lives. But as they build, they also need to think about the safety of the people living near these structures and the long-term impact on the environment.

“That’s why the Environmental Impact Assessment is so important, as it protects lives, property, and ensures that development benefits everyone, not just today but for generations to come.

“Oversight of telecommunications infrastructure in Osun State lies with the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, but collaboration extends beyond the state.

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has the direct responsibility for ensuring Environmental Impact Assessments are carried out and properly enforced across Nigeria.

“Alongside NESREA, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) plays a key role in regulating the telecommunications sector to ensure that safety, compliance, and quality are upheld.”

George-Taylor further noted: “We want companies to see compliance as an opportunity, not a burden. By working with NESREA, the NCC, and the state Ministry of Environment, they can build trust, protect the environment, and strengthen their businesses.”

She said that at the end, “everyone wins-the people, the government, and the industry- but unfortunately, while some telecommunications companies have impeccable compliance records, others do not bother complying with the law, which has far-reaching implications. We call on all non-compliant organisations to comply with the laws on EIA.”

The director remarked that there is a need for states to partner with NESREA to effectively monitor telecommunications infrastructure within the state and ensure compliance with the laws. This is the only way to achieve a win–win situation for all parties involved. She further advised that environmental protection should be at the heart of telecommunications growth in Osun State by following the Osun State Environmental Protection Law of 2022 (as amended), and by respecting NESREA’s direct responsibility for Environmental Impact Assessments, while also engaging with the NCC, telecommunication companies can achieve sustainable growth.

“This way, they safeguard the environment, protect public health, and build stronger, more trusted relationships with the communities they serve,” she said.