Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup Qualifiers to Air Free on SportyTV

Vanessa Obioha

Africa’s free-to-air sports broadcaster, SportyTV, has secured exclusive rights to air Nigeria’s next four Confederation of African Football (CAF) qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled for the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to the broadcaster, all matches will be available live and free on StarTimes DTT (channel 258), DTH (channel 190), the SportyTV app and its official YouTube channel.

Coverage begins on September 6, when the Super Eagles host Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. Four days later, Nigeria faces South Africa in an away clash on September 9. In October, the team will play Lesotho (October 6) and Benin (October 13), with kickoff times to be confirmed.

The deal positions SportyTV as the only open-access broadcaster of Nigeria’s qualifiers, a significant move given that most premium football content is often locked behind paywalls.

“For the first time, SportyTV is bringing Nigeria’s pride straight to Nigerians, completely free,” said Elias Gallego, Vice-President, Business Development, Marketing and Media at Sporty Group. “This past summer, we proved our commitment to fans by delivering free Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, and LaLiga matches every weekend. But nothing compares to broadcasting the Super Eagles’ fight for the World Cup. This is a special moment for SportyTV and for all Nigerians.”

SportyTV said fans can also expect a front-row experience, with live commentary from the SportyLive team and on-the-ground reporting from journalists at each venue.