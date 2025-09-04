Origin Tech Chair Urges Nigerians to Key into Tinubu’s  Agric Sector Vision

Raheem Akingbolu

The Executive Chairman of Origin Tech Group Nigeria, Prince Samuel Joseph Samuel, has admonished Nigerians to key into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of agricultural revolution captured in his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and as encapsulated in the Greener Hope Agricultural Productivity Programme (GHAPP) as a catalyst for unlocking the nation’s economic potentials.

Samuel reiterated this position while receiving the Governing Council members of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU-Ile-Ife, led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, in continuation of talks around developing robust partnership between the university and the group.

Samuel said: “Agriculture is key to Nigeria’s growth potential.”

“In driving Nigeria’s economic development. Agriculture value-chain presents an opportunity that can easily transform Nigeria’s economy into an engine room of prosperity through partnerships, strategic investment, strong governance, and sustainable practices and as such the pivotal role of tertiary institutions such as OAU is very important.

“The 21st century had opened new vistas for economic growth, and with agriculture now in its ascendancy, commercial large-scale farming and its value-chain stand out as the most promising tool for economic enhancement. Describing large-scale agriculture as the sustainable use of innovation, mechanisation, irrigation, water resources amongst other components for growth of food systems, market re-organisation, job creation, and improved livelihoods”, Samuel said: “Nigeria was strategically positioned to benefit immensely.”

“The Nigerian population continues to grow at nearly three per cent per annum with a projection of 378 million by 2050, and with nearly 70 per cent of its population are under the age of 30 leading to increasing urbanization and invariably an increase in food demand. Ensuring food security requires value chain that connects rural and urban areas so that the expected high demand for food is achieved. Hence, the role of stakeholders including institutions like OAU generating ideas, producing skilled manpower and boosting capacity is crucial towards achieving this food challenge.”

Responding, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire commended Prince Samuel and Origin Tech Group for the laudable and innovative focus that they are employing in solving societal challenges especially around food systems transformation. He submitted and agreed that we all should return to the farms as the panacea to solving our multifarious economic challenges.

Bamire showed enthusiasm in the various works and projects being embarked upon by the company and affirmed that partnering with an organisation such as the Origin Tech Group is valuable given the abundant technical skills, access to resources, longevity in the agriculture space will provide the right kind of impetus to the future industry leaders we are currently training. He thanked the Chairman and management of Origin Tech Nigeria for their willingness to enter into this partnership and expressed his commitment and team to ensure its success.