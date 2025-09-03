Train Derailment: Preliminary Investigation Reports To Be Released In 23 Days, Says NSIB

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) Tuesday hinted that preliminary report of the ongoing investigation into seriously incident involving the derailed Abuja-Kaduna bound train will be released to the public in 23 days.

The NSIB, through its Director General, Capt. Alex Badeh Jnr., gave the hint at a Press briefing in Abuja.

Badeh stated that the train, operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) consisted of eight passenger coaches with one locomotive at the front and one at the rear departed Idu Station, Abuja, at 09:45 hours and stopped at Kubwa Station at 10:04 hours before continuing its journey.

“Shortly after passing a track changing point (switch/turnout) at Asham Station, five coaches (SC00 6T, SC00 8T, SC00 10T, E00 2S, and EB00 2S) derailed.

“The forward locomotive (CDD5C2 2701) and two coaches (SC002T, SC004T) overturned, while the rear locomotive (CDD5C1 W0004) and the last coach (SE00 2S) remained on the rail track.There were 583 persons on board, including crew.”

He noted that, an eyewitness reported that approximately 50 passengers may have been injured, though many were taken away by their families. Official records confirmed 12 person sustain minor to moderate injuries. No fatalities recorded. The injured received first aid treatment and were transported to medical facilities for further examination.

According to him, “The derailment resulted in significant damage to the track, sleepers, and switching mechanism. Services on the Abuja–Kaduna–Abuja corridor were temporarily suspended to allow for recovery and repairs.”

The NSIB boss, further explained that upon notification of the accident by the NRC (as required under Part 4 of the Regulation, including details such as the date, time, location, type of occurrence, and initial consequences), the NSIB has appointed an Investigator-in-Charge (IIC) based on qualifications to organise, conduct, and control the investigation.

He said: “This process focuses on gathering and analysing information, determining causes and contributing factors (such as actions, omissions, events, or conditions that led to or increased the probability of the derailment), and issuing safety recommendations.

“Recorded data from the train, including vigilance control systems, speedometers, on-board CCTV cameras, and over-speed trip mechanisms, will be preserved and analysed.”

He added that upon completion, a Draft Final Report will be prepared, which will include factual information, analysis, conclusions, and safety recommendations.

“This draft will be shared for consultation with stakeholders (including the NRC, other states, and interested parties) to solicit significant and substantiated comments.

The Final Report will then be released by the Director-General of the NSIB to recipients, including the Minister for Transport, the operator, and international bodies if applicable, and made publicly available.

However, Badeh hinted that interim statements may be issued on the anniversaries of the accident to update progress and highlight any ongoing safety issues.