  • Wednesday, 3rd September, 2025

Tinubu Reinstates NTA DG, ED News, Sets Aside Fresh Appointments

Nigeria | 2 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday directed the reinstatement of Director-General of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mr Salihu Abdullahi Dembos, who briefly vacated the post following some management changes at the agency.
Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said Dembos, who was appointed director-general of the television network by Tinubu in October 2023, will now return to complete his three-year tenure.
The president similarly directed the recall of Executive Director, News, Mr Ayo Adewuyi, to complete his three-year tenure, which ends in 2027.
Adewuyi was appointed by Tinubu in 2024.
The new directives effectively reversed the previously announced appointments to the positions of Director-General, Executive Director of news, Executive Director of Marketing, and Managing Director of NTA Enterprises.

