Tinubu Celebrates Vice President Shettima on 59th Birthday

•Describes him as brother, co-traveller in nation building

•APC, Abbas, northern senators: Shettima’s leadership beacon of national progress

•As APC Youth Parliament North-East celebrates his ‘uncommon vision and purpose’

Deji Elumoye, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

President Bola Tinubu rejoiced with Vice President Kashim Shettima as he marked his 59th birthday on September 2.

Tinubu, in a birthday message issued on Monday and personally signed by him, described Shettima as a co-traveller and brother in the onerous task of building a prosperous nation.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Northern Senators Forum (NSF), and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, also congratulated Shettima on the occasion of his 59th birthday, praising his statesmanship and enduring commitment to national development.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement on Tuesday, said Shettima’s unwavering support and loyalty to Tinubu had been crucial to the steady strides and success of the administration’s transformative Renewed Hope Agenda.

Morka stated, “We join millions of Nigerians to celebrate an exceptional leader, astute administrator and public servant, a quintessential progressive and loyal party man as he marks another year in his remarkable journey of life.”

Abbas also congratulated Shettima, describing him as a man of high intellect and a loyal, trusted, and dependable ally of Tinubu.

In a congratulatory message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the speaker stated that Shettima was an experienced and excellent politician and public administrator.

In a statement issued by Chairman of Northern Senators Forum, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, the senators described Shettima as “a beacon of leadership, integrity, and service whose impact continues to resonate across the length and breadth of Nigeria”.

APC Youth Parliament, North-East, also congratulated the vice president.

In a goodwill message issued in Bauchi on Tuesday, chairman of the parliament, Mr. Kabiru Kobi, described Shettima as a gentle leader who was committed to the development of the North-east and Nigeria, at large.

Tinubu, in his congratulatory message, stated, “Today, September 2, 2025, presents another unique opportunity to celebrate you, my brother, co-traveller and Vice President, as you mark another birthday.

“Since we embarked on this journey, united by the shared vision of building a more prosperous nation, your courage, sense of duty, tenacity, determination, and belief in Nigeria’s greatness have remained unshaken.

“You served the people of Borno, your home state, excellently as governor for eight years and later as senator representing Borno Central in the National Assembly. In both roles, you showed that leadership is service, not privilege, even in the face of immense challenges.

“However, your service to Nigeria, fueled by your passion for democracy, good governance, and economic development, has been even more remarkable.

“I deeply appreciate your vibrancy, loyalty, partnership, and support as my deputy. In choosing you then as a partner, I selected competence and other qualities that Nigeria could depend on.

“Every day, as Vice President, you have justified that choice by strengthening our work, bringing fresh perspectives, and upholding our commitment to Nigerians. Your dedication reassures me that I did not make a mistake in choosing you as my deputy.”

Tinubu added, “Together, we have begun to lay the foundations of the Renewed Hope Agenda. From securing new global partnerships across the Atlantic to driving food security and investment reforms at home, your partnership has been integral to our success.

“In the months ahead, as we unlock new trade corridors and deliver more schools, hospitals, and jobs, our partnership will continue to yield results that Nigerians can see and feel. We must continue to work towards the full realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which will foster prosperity in the country and enhance the living standards of our people.

“Our relationship transcends official duties. It is a bridge across regions and traditions, united in purpose and service. You remind us of what is possible when Nigeria comes first – an example worthy of emulation by those who aspire to lead.

“On this occasion of your 59th birthday, I heartily wish you renewed vitality, wisdom and more years of impact.

“Happy birthday, Kashim, and many happy returns!”

APC stated, in its message, “Your Excellency’s life at 59 has already made indelible footprints on our national promenade, and continues to be an inspiration to many.

“From your days as a banker to serving as a Commissioner, Executive Governor of Borno State before representing your people as a distinguished Senator, you have carved your profile as a public servant with an unyielding devotion to the pursuit of excellence. As a patriot, you have worked tirelessly for the peace and unity of our country.

“On behalf of the National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, the National Working Committee (NWC), leaders and teeming members of our great Party, we pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) grants you many more years of sound health, wisdom, and strength to continue your illustrious and awe-inspiring service to country and humanity.”

Highlighting Shettima’s seamless transition from a successful career in banking to an outstanding record in public service, Northern Senators Forum commended the vice president’s dedication to excellence and his ability to lead with wisdom, pragmatism, and purpose.

Part of the statement read, “Vice President Shettima is not only a team player but a visionary leader whose contributions to governance and national cohesion have earned him widespread respect.

“His calm, strategic approach to complex national issues is a testament to his depth and statesmanship.”

NSF prayed for Shettima’s continued good health, strength, and many more years of meaningful service to Nigeria.

“We celebrate a man whose leadership continues to inspire a generation and whose service remains anchored in the ideals of unity, development, and national interest,” the forum added.

On its part, Youth Parliament, North-East, said, “On behalf of the entire youth of the North-east and the vast membership of the APC Youth Parliament, we rejoice with His Excellency on this momentous occasion of his 59th birthday. Indeed, this is a day to celebrate a leader of uncommon vision and purpose.”

The group stated that Shettima’s exemplary leadership qualities, patriotism, and dedication to mentorship were a model for young Nigerians.

According to the group, the vice president has demonstrated resilience and capacity in addressing the country’s socio-economic challenges.

The group further described Shettima as a true patriot, a committed leader, and a worthy son of the North-east, the likes of which the region had not witnessed since the passing of Nigeria’s Prime Minister, the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

“Your Excellency, Nigerian youths are proud of your achievements and will continue to support you in your service to the nation,” the message added.

The parliament prayed for God’s continued blessings upon the vice president, and wished him sound health, peace of mind, and many more fulfilling years ahead.