NNPC Appoints Ex-NLNG External Relations Manager as New Spokesman

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) yesterday announced the appointment of a former Nigeria LNG General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, as its new Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO).

Aside from Odeh, who replaced Olufemi Soneye, who exited the national oil company recently, the national oil company also picked Morenike Adewunmi, a former official of Shell as its new Chief Relations Officer.

“NNPC Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of two seasoned executives, Mr. Andy Odeh and Mrs. Morenike Adewunmi, to key leadership positions. Mr. Odeh assumes the role of Chief Corporate Communications Officer, while Mrs. Adewunmi has been appointed Chief Relations Officer,” a statement from the organisation stated.

Odeh, according to the statement released in Abuja, brings over three decades of extensive experience in communications and business administration across the oil and gas, advertising, and broadcasting sectors.

Prior to joining the NNPC, he had a ‘distinguished’ 26-year career at Nigeria LNG (NLNG), the statement disclosed.

There, the statement said he held various leadership roles in Community Relations and Development; Business Logistics and Services; Information Management and Technology; Corporate Communications and Public Affairs; Government Relations and Regulatory Compliance, and most recently, General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development.

“He is recognised for his work on major public relations and advertising campaigns for top brands. At NLNG, he successfully managed the company’s rebranding and implemented one of Nigeria’s best-run micro-credit schemes for host communities.

“Mr. Odeh was also instrumental in instituting the NLNG Prize for Energy Reporting. He is an alumnus of the University of Jos, the University of Lagos, INSEAD Business School, and the Nigeria Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), among others,” the statement said.

Similarly, it stated that Adewunmi is a legal professional with over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, with her expertise in stakeholder management and advocacy, particularly from her extensive tenure at the Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCIN).

The NNPC said that Adewunmi is highly regarded for her ability to navigate complex external landscapes, ensuring regulatory compliance and protecting the company’s “License to Operate”.

At Shell, the NNPC said she held key roles, including Regulatory Affairs Manager, where she managed all mandatory regulatory engagements and permits.

As the Government Relations Manager, the statement noted that she built and maintained constructive relationships with the Presidency, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

“Mrs. Adewunmi is known for her strong leadership skills, emotional intelligence, and ability to build robust stakeholder networks. She is a subject matter expert on non-technical risks and has a background in law from the Nigerian Law School and Olabisi Onabanjo University.

“The appointment of Mr. Odeh and Mrs. Adewunmi reflects NNPC Limited’s commitment to enhancing communication and engagement with stakeholders,” the statement stressed.