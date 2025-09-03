How Has Judiciary Fared Under CJ Kekere-Ekun in Last One Year?



It has been one year since Justice Kudirat Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun assumed office as Chief Justice of Nigeria. In this piece, Wale Igbintade, reflects on her leadership and the significant strides made in strengthening the judiciary since August, 2024.



On August 22, 2024, history was made when Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun was sworn in as the 18th Chief Justice of Nigeria. At a time when public confidence in the judiciary had reached a critical low, she emerged as a leader whose experience, integrity, and courage inspired renewed hope.



A year into her tenure, her leadership has already left a visible mark. The story of her first 12 months is one of restoration of confidence, order, efficiency, and dignity in Nigeria’s justice system.



From the outset, Justice Kekere-Ekun confronted the deep institutional rot that had eroded the judiciary’s credibility. In her inaugural address, she spoke with striking candour, admitting that “the judiciary was under immense pressure, its independence constantly tested, and its officers in need of urgent support.” She vowed to tackle these challenges head-on—and her record thus far proves she has kept her word.



Her commitment to restoring the judiciary’s moral authority has been unmistakable. She has consistently admonished judges to remain impartial, courageous, and mindful of the sacred trust vested in them.



Addressing newly sworn-in judges earlier this year, she declared: “Let your judgments be reasoned, impartial, and courageous. The judiciary, as the final arbiter of justice, depends on the credibility of its officers. Each of you now bears a share of that institutional burden and of that honour.”



These were not mere rhetorical flourishes. Under her chairmanship of the National Judicial Council (NJC), petitions against judicial officers that once dragged on for years have been addressed with unprecedented swiftness. Frivolous petitions are dismissed promptly, while serious ones attract decisive sanctions. This balanced approach has revived public faith that judicial misconduct will no longer be swept under the carpet.



Her defence of judicial independence has been equally unwavering. When the Governor of Imo State attempted to bypass constitutional seniority in appointing an Acting Chief Judge, she decisively intervened. In Benue, she halted an unlawful attempt by the House of Assembly to remove the Chief Judge. These interventions were not merely procedural; they were principled affirmations that judicial independence cannot be sacrificed for political expediency.

Security for judicial officers, long neglected, has also been prioritized. Through direct engagement with the Inspector-General of Police, she secured the creation of special protection units across all states, ensuring dedicated security and stricter enforcement of court orders. The effectiveness of this initiative was demonstrated in Bayelsa, where a kidnapped High Court judge was swiftly rescued through coordinated security action.



Equally, she has elevated judicial welfare, recognizing that judges under financial or security stress are more vulnerable to compromise. By advocating for improved remuneration, housing, and healthcare, she has laid the groundwork for a judiciary less exposed to external pressures and better positioned to deliver fearless justice.



Her efforts have not gone unnoticed. Senior lawyers, including members of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), have publicly commended her for introducing a culture of accountability and stability at a time when the judiciary desperately needed moral rearmament.

Reorganizing the Supreme Court



If safeguarding judicial integrity is her moral triumph, then her administrative triumph lies in the reorganization of the Supreme Court.

When she assumed office, inefficiency and corruption plagued the apex court. Files routinely disappeared, registries were compromised, and case listings were susceptible to manipulation. Determined to clean the house, she constituted a special committee whose recommendations birthed a sweeping restructuring.

The Court Records Processing Unit was created by merging the Process, Records, and File Units, thereby eliminating the scourge of missing files. She also established a Central Information Unit to provide lawyers and litigants with easier access to case details, and a Case Continuation Unit to prevent adjourned matters from falling into limbo.



The Receiving and Data Entry Units were digitized, and the Registry was reorganized to promote transparency. A new Disposal Unit was charged with archiving concluded cases and transmitting them to the National Archives, while the Exhibits and Judgment Pasting Unit was digitized to preserve judicial memory and make past judgments easily retrievable.



The results have been transformative. Case listings are now handled transparently by Justices in open court, ending the notorious practice of clerks accepting bribes to “move” files. Missing files are now rare, thanks to tracking systems. Lawyers enjoy quicker access to case information, while a physical audit of pending cases is paving the way for a full electronic filing system.



For many observers, these reforms have not only boosted efficiency but also restored credibility to the apex court, changes that can rightly be described as revolutionary.

Driving Judicial Automation



Beyond restructuring, Justice Kekere-Ekun has embraced digital transformation as an engine of justice. The enrolment of new lawyers has moved entirely online, integrated with Nigerian Law School records.



Notary Public applications are now electronic, with a central digital register accessible globally for embassy verification—effectively dismantling the racket of fake notaries.



At the Supreme Court, case management has been tightened under the Supreme Court Rules 2024, which impose strict timelines for filing briefs: 45 days for appellants, 30 days for respondents, and 14 days for replies.



Late filings now attract penalties, curbing the culture of endless indulgences that once bogged down appellate proceedings.

Financially, the impact has been remarkable. For instance, in the 2024/2025 Legal Year, the Supreme Court generated N347,822,368, a staggering leap from just N4.8 million the previous year, ushering in a new era of financial sustainability.



Technology has also been deployed to strengthen transparency and access to justice. Virtual hearing infrastructure has been expanded, enabling litigants to attend proceedings remotely, a development particularly helpful in cases involving parties outside Nigeria.



The Nigerian Bar Association has applauded these measures, describing them as “steps that align the Nigerian judiciary with global best practices.”

Staff Morale and Welfare



Justice Kekere-Ekun has equally understood that institutional reform must be underpinned by a motivated workforce. Court staff, once demoralized and underpaid, now receive prompt salaries and expanded training opportunities.



Professional development programmes have enhanced competence, reduced registry errors, and cultivated a culture of accountability. Registry complaints have dwindled, corruption has receded, and morale has visibly improved. By treating staff as partners in reform rather than obstacles, she has fostered a more motivated and service-oriented judiciary.



According to insiders, even small but symbolic reforms—such as prompt provision of working tools and refurbishment of dilapidated offices, have signaled to staff that their welfare truly matters. For the first time in years, registry officers describe themselves as “part of a bigger mission” rather than cogs in a broken bureaucracy.

The Legacy of Her First Year



Justice Kekere-Ekun’s first year in office is defined by a rare blend of moral clarity, administrative efficiency, digital innovation, and human-centered leadership. She has restored confidence in the judiciary by holding officers accountable, defended its independence against political interference, reorganized the Supreme Court for transparency, embraced technology, improved revenue, and uplifted staff morale.



These are not merely bureaucratic achievements—they are foundational to Nigeria’s democracy. A credible judiciary strengthens the rule of law, stabilizes governance, and reassures citizens that justice remains attainable.



Her first year, therefore, is not just a marker of time but a landmark of reform. She has shown that courage can restore dignity, that integrity can drive change, and that principled leadership can breathe new life into institutions battered by distrust.



The years ahead will test whether these reforms endure. Stakeholders – from political actors to the Nigerian Bar Association and civil society – must now play their part in sustaining the momentum. But one truth is already undeniable: Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun’s first year as Chief Justice has redefined the possibilities of judicial leadership in Nigeria—independent, transparent, efficient, and just.