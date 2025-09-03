FCTA Imposes N5m as Penalty for Arbitrary Land Conversion in Abuja

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved N5 million as penalty per title holder for arbitrary land use conversion in various streets of Nigeria’s capital.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, gave the approval yesterday at the presentation of the report of the committee headed by Muktar Galadima on land use and development of properties along selected streets of the FCT.

The committee recommended that holders who contravene the terms and conditions of grant of their respective Right of Occupancy with respect to land use should be sanctioned by the new provisions.

The report said that in order to stimulate commercial developments at locations planned and designated for commercial activities, holders of undeveloped plots at the Central Business District and the Sector Centers within Phase II should immediately develop their plots.

It noted that the proposal was to discourage commercial activities within planned residential locations and slowing down arbitrary land use conversion along the various streets of the city.

To this effect, the FCTA said it has now mandated holders of undeveloped land/properties located at Central Business District and the Sector Centres within Phase II of the nation’s capital to, within three months, commence development on their plots failing which the titles in respect of any of such undeveloped plots will be revoked/withdrawn.

Responding to the report, Wike warned that it would no longer be business as usual for those flouting the city’s land use laws.

“I’m aware that certain areas are designated for residential and others for commercial, but people believe they can do anything without approval, converting residential to commercial, commercial to residential, and all kinds of mixed uses.

“ If you don’t sanction them, it will continue. So if an area is commercial, let it be commercial. If it is mixed use, let it be mixed use. People should understand they can’t continue this way,” Wike insisted.

The minister maintained that sanctions would be strictly enforced, including the withdrawal of titles.

“We must let you know that we have to apply the sanction as required, and anybody who does not comply, we have no choice but to revoke the title and withdraw it,” he stated.