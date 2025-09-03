Crude Oil Refiners to Brainstorm on Africa’s Refining Agenda at 2025 Summit

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Crude Oil Refiners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) has announced its summit for 2025, explaining that the event is set to shape Africa’s refining agenda in a bid to ensure energy security on the continent.

Scheduled to take place in Lagos on October 6-7, 2025, the two-day programme themed: “Refining: Key to Energy Security in Africa,” will convene top leaders from government, industry, finance, and civil society to chart a new course for Africa’s refining future.

A statement from the organisation stressed that Africa, despite being a major crude oil producer, remains heavily reliant on imported petroleum products. In Nigeria before now, over 90 per cent of refined fuel has been imported, leaving the economy exposed to global shocks, draining reserves, and inflating costs, it said.

The 2023 removal of fuel subsidies, it pointed out, further underscored the urgency of building a self-sufficient refining sector as households and industries grappled with rising energy prices.

“Today, with the establishment of both conventional refineries and modular refineries, expanding private investment, and accelerating policy reforms, the opportunity to reimagine Africa’s refining future has never been greater,” the statement added.

The summit, it said, will feature keynote sessions, technical panels, advertisements, and high-level networking.

According to the statement, discussions will address pressing issues, including investor-friendly policies, financing and de-risking strategies, innovative and cleaner refining technologies, regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA), energy transition and job creation in the refining and petrochemical sectors.

“After decades of exporting crude and importing refined products at great cost, the time has come to refine more at home, create jobs, and secure Africa’s energy future,” said the President of CORAN, Momoh Oyarekhua.

“The CORAN Summit 2025 is not just another meeting; it is a rallying point for action, partnerships, and policy direction to transform the refining landscape,” Oyarekhua added.

The gathering is expected to catalyse policy reforms, forge new partnerships between government and private operators, promote global best practices, and position Nigeria as Africa’s refining hub, reducing dependence on imports and enhancing energy security across the continent.

CORAN, the umbrella body for licensed crude oil refining companies in Nigeria, said it continues to champion sustainable refining, policy reform, and private-sector-driven solutions to Africa’s energy challenges, stressing that the summit will be a milestone in advancing those goals.