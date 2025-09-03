Badaru: Terrorism Exploits Porous Borders, Socio-economic Disparities to Wreak Havoc in W/Africa, Sahel 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, has said that terrorism exploits porous borders, weak governance, and deep socio-economic disparities to wreak havoc in West Africa and the Sahel region.

He stated that modern-day terrorism has assumed a more complex and dangerous character.

Declaring open the Regional Conference on Combating Emerging Terrorist Groups and Strengthening Sustainable Security in the ECOWAS Region and the Sahel, organised by the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA) in collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja Wednesday, the minister also noted that terrorism has become one of the greatest threats to peace and stability in West Africa and the Sahel.

He stressed that terrorism takes root in communities where grievances are left unaddressed and spreads through ungoverned spaces where institutions are absent.

While acknowledging that these realities are stark, the minister emphasised that they do not define the region’s destiny, rather, they are challenges that governments must confront collectively – with determination, innovation, and solidarity.

He said: “We are dealing with adversaries who are adaptive, highly networked, and increasingly sophisticated in their methods. Their collaboration with international terrorist organisations has created a web of instability that stretches across borders. They exploit encrypted communication platforms, deploy unmanned aerial systems, and radicalise vulnerable youth online.

“This evolution underscores the urgency of our meeting today. Terrorism, insurgency and insecurity are not abstract threats – they are existential challenges that endanger our people, our economies and our shared future.

“This conference is therefore more than an opportunity for dialogue; it is a call to action. We are gathered here to forge consensus, mobilise resources and design strategies that are both proactive and region-specific. The future stability of ECOWAS and the Sahel will depend on the decisions we take here – and the commitments we follow through afterwards.”

Preferring workable solutions, Badaru said the operationalisation of the ECOWAS Standby Force must be pursued with renewed vigour.

According to him, “Harmonisation of legal frameworks across member states will ensure that terrorists and their support networks find no safe haven. The creation of a regional counterterrorism task force, fully trained and equipped for rapid deployment is an initiative we must embrace.

“At the same time, capacity building is essential. Our forces require not only modern equipment but also advanced training to meet the evolving challenges of counterterrorism. Thirdly, we must address the root causes of radicalisation. Military force is necessary but not sufficient. Poverty, unemployment, exclusion and poor governance provide fertile ground for extremist ideologies. Investing in education, strengthening community resilience, and ensuring good governance are equally critical to our long-term security. Winning the hearts and minds of our populations will deny extremist groups the local support they seek to exploit.”

In his welcome address, the National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Major General Adamu Laka, stressed that these groups are not only multiplying but also exploiting digital spaces and new technologies to fight, radicalise and recruit, especially among the youth.

This evolving threat, Laka said, demands that the region match their adaptability with resilience, innovation and stronger collaboration across borders.

Noting that sustainable security is not solely about military action but about winning hearts and minds, restoring trust in governance and investing in human development, Laka stated that it is in this spirit that Nigeria established the National Counter Terrorism Centre under the Office of the National Security Adviser, to coordinate the country’s counterterrorism efforts.