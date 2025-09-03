40th Anniversary: Ecobank to Reward Customers with N61.2m

Ecobank Nigeria has launched a new edition of its Super Rewards campaign to mark the Ecobank Group’s 40th anniversary, with N61.2 million in cash prizes set aside for customers nationwide.



The five-month campaign, running from September 2025 to January 2026, will reward 914 customers across individual, business, and student segments, in addition to offering other benefits tied to Ecobank’s retail and business banking services.



Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Victor Yalokwu, Head of Products & Analytics, Consumer & Commercial Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, said the initiative highlights the bank’s four decades of pan-African service while recognising customer loyalty.



Yalokwu states: “This year’s campaign is a special celebration of Ecobank Group’s 40 years of operations across Africa and show appreciation to our customers by rewarding their loyalty even as we deliver first-class banking services to them. The campaign is open to new and existing individuals, businesses (including SMEs and schools), and youth (students) customers nationwide, including those who reactivate dormant accounts and meet specified deposit and transaction requirements. Monthly draws will be held, ending with a grand finale draw in January, 2026.”



Customers stand a chance to be rewarded with monthly cash prizes, stipends, education scholarships, business funding, and other lifestyle-enhancing rewards.

The breakdown of the rewards includes: individual accounts: 420 customers from the monthly draws will get N16.8 million, with 8 customers getting the grand prize of N8 million in January. Business accounts: 420 customers from the monthly draws will get N16.8 million, with 4 customers getting the grand prize of N16 million to support their businesses.

