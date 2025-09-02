UBEC, DLN Distribute 47 Milliion Laptops, Tablets to Students, Teachers

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Digital Learning Network (DLN), to implement a comprehensive National Digital Education Transformation Project to increase access and improve quality of education.

The MoU signed at a brief ceremony at UBEC headquarters yesterday in Abuja, involving the US based corporation is to ensure distribution of 47 million laptops and tablets to students and teachers across Nigeria’s basic education sector – pre-primary, primary, and junior secondary schools.

DLN, working with Deloitte Financial Advisory, UBA Plc., Zenith Bank, and the National Credit Guarantee Company, will fully fund this transformation through private investments from development finance institutions that support its global technology partners and institutional investors.

Executive Secretary of UBEC, Aisha Garba, in her remarks, highlighted the importance of the project, saying the initiative would transform learning in pre-primary, primary, and junior secondary schools, especially in remote and underserved communities.

She noted that the project represents one of the most significant educational technology initiatives globally.

The core components, as detailed in the MoU, include: device deployment involving the distribution of 47 million DLN-branded laptops and tablets pre-loaded with digital textbooks and interactive learning materials fully aligned with the Nigerian curriculum set by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

There would also be the deployment of a robust hybrid internet infrastructure combining 5G, local telecom partnerships, and SpaceX’s Starlink satellite technology to guarantee minimum broadband speeds of 50 Mbps for schools, even in the most remote and rural communities.

The UBEC boss further disclosed that there would also be a nationwide digital pedagogy programme for educators, administrators, and support staff in collaboration with National Teachers’ Institute to ensure alignment with national standards.

According to her, the project involves deployment of Advanced Learning Platform that would see to implementation of an AI-powered Learning Management System (LMS) for real-time student performance tracking, automated grading, and enhanced parent-teacher communication.

On his part, DLN President and CEO, Mr. Thomas Larmena, described the rollout as the largest digital education project in Africa.

“This is a unique opportunity to digitally transform Nigeria’s education sector at no cost to federal or state governments, while keeping costs low for parents and students. We have secured strong global partners including Huawei and Samsung and we are ready to roll out nationwide,” he stated.

He revealed that the project had already begun in Akwa Ibom State, with more states set to join through commitments from the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

“This is a unique opportunity, and for us, with this project, it becomes the largest digital transformation education project across Africa. So we are very proud and very happy to be here, and we want to give a lot of thanks to the executive director and her team for working with us in getting the project to this stage,” he said.