Tinubu Reverses Appointment in NTA, Reinstates DG, Executive Director of News

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday directed the reinstatement of the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mr Salihu Abdullahi Dembos, who briefly vacated the post following some management changes in the agency.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga said Dembos, who was appointed DG of the TV network by President Tinubu in October 2023, will now return to complete his three-year tenure.

The President similarly directed the recall of the Executive Director of News, Mr Ayo Adewuyi to complete his three-year tenure, which ends in 2027.

Adewuyi was appointed by President Tinubu in 2024.

The new directive effectively reversed the previously announced appointments of Rtimi Pedro as director-general, executive director of news, executive director of marketing, and managing director of NTA Enterprises.