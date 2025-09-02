  • Tuesday, 2nd September, 2025

Tinubu Reverses Appointment in NTA, Reinstates DG, Executive Director of News

Breaking | 10 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday directed the reinstatement of the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mr Salihu Abdullahi Dembos, who briefly vacated the post following some management changes in the agency.
Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga said Dembos, who was appointed DG of the TV network by President Tinubu in October 2023, will now return to complete his three-year tenure.
The President similarly directed the recall of the Executive Director of News, Mr Ayo Adewuyi to complete his three-year tenure, which ends in 2027.
Adewuyi was appointed by President Tinubu in 2024.
The new directive effectively reversed the previously announced appointments of Rtimi Pedro as director-general, executive director of news, executive director of marketing, and managing director of NTA Enterprises.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.