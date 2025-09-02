Oborevwori, Sen Nwoko Commend Socio-Cultural Group for Igbo Unity Campaign

*Prominent Igbo traditional, political leaders absent from Asaba grand event

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has lauded the movement initiated by the Ndi Nasu Bia Socio-Cultural Organisation to fight pervasive ‘identity crisis’, which has often led to divisive tendency among the indigenous people of Igbo ethnic nationality particularly I’m Nigeria, urging other socio-cultural groups to emulate the unifying initiative.

Declaring open a two-day conference organized by the Igbo Unification Movement in collaboration with Ndi Nasu Bia Socio-Cultural Organisation, the governor described the gesture as worthy of emulation, encouraging others to buy into the renaissance idea for strengthening Igbo harmonious identity.

Oborevwori, who was represented by Hon Johnson Erijo, Chief of Staff Government House, however, expressed dismay at the conspicuous absence of Igbo leaders and people from 13 states in the country, who were expected at the gathering.

He noted that the group’s initiative was an eye-opener because it afforded many the opportunity to have insightful messages on Igbo language, beliefs, cultural practices and history.

“We never knew 13 states speak Igbo in this country until now; thus this movement is a worthy gesture”, he observed.

Nevertheless, he stated that the Delta State Government runs an all-inclusuve system devoid of sectionalism or marginalizing any section of the state on grounds of ethnic or cultural differences.

Similarly, Senator Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, said that tackling the Igbo ‘identity crisis’ was a noble cause that every Igbo should encourage and support.

Senator Nwoko expressed hope that other groups in Delta State would see reason to emulate the Ndi Nasu Bia Socio-Cultural Organisation, adding that it remains a poser to him the Igbo speaking people in the country are always separted.

He underscored the fact that his belief his persistent push for the creation Anioma State was prompted by his unwavering belief in the unity of all Igbo people, urging the people to support the initiative not minding whether the new state was in the South-South or South-East geopolitical zone.

The Chairman, Local Organzing Committee (LOC) and patron of Ndi Nasu Bia Socio-Cultural Organisation, Chief Comas Agada, described the group as a pro-Igbo nationalism organisation duly incorporated in Nigeria with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) five years ago.

Nonetheless, the group’s membership is drawn from all Igbo subgroups and communities across the three geopolitcal zones of North-Central, South-East and South-South, and spread also across Diaspora Igbo Comnunities in America, Asia, Europe, the Caribean etc.

Agada said, “Inspired by the Igbo philosophy of ‘Onye aghala nwanne ya’, we identify indigeneous Igbo communites engaging the elders and youths with the objective of helping them to resolve their identity crisis, thereby helping them to fully realize their true Igbo identity. In some cases, we carry out minor infrastructural projects in the communities.

“We aim to to build Igbo philosophy of Igwebuike, as we believe the socio-cultural, economic and political advancement of Nd’igbo lies critically in our unity irrespective of our unity dialectical variations. Ndigbo are one people.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Kingsley Kainebi, President, Ndi Na Asu Bia Socio-Cultural Organisation, appreciated the organizing committee for the colourful event that featured cultural dances and exhibition of books on Igbo history, culture, people and leaders.

“As we engage in todays discussion, I urge us to take to heart key recommendations of this conference in order to achieve its set of goal – that Igbo people should stand together as one united ethnic group speaking with one voice”, he counseled.

The event also featured presentations in English and Igbo languages by notable scholars, including the Keynote Speaker, Prof T. Uzodinma Nwala, who is Nogeria’s first graduate of Philosophy, and Prof Igwe Obasi as well as the unveiling of Ndi Nasu Bia Organisation.