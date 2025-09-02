Oborevwori Inaugurates ICT/CBT Centre in Onicha-Olona, Says No Part of Delta Will Be Left Behind

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, at the weekend, inaugurated an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centre at Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area, assuring that no part of Delta State will be left behind in his administration’s drive for digital transformation and valuable empowerment especially of youths.

He described the Centre, which has 300 functional work-stations and 300 computers as a remarkable milestone in bridging the digital gap and preparing our youths for competing effectively for opportunities in the 21st Century digital economy within the Global Village space.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kingsley Emu, the Governor expressed appreciation for the valuable contributions of individuals, government agencies and corporate bodies towards the establishment of the ICTand CBT Centre, including the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), which undertook the construction of the edifice as part of its corporate social responsibility in Delta State.

Situated in the heart the heart of Onicha-Olona town, the Centre, which was built by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), has been fully furnished and equipped with state-of-the-art computers and other ICT tools and accessories by the government through the State Ministry of Science and Technology, to ensure it became a fully functional hub for contemporary digital learning.

The governor stressed that in the government’s quest to equitably develop the state, in the spirit of the M.O.R.E Agenda, its commitment to the practice of inclusiveness will ensure that no community in the state was left out.

The governor said, “Today’s event is remarkable as it brings a modern communication and learning hub right to the heart of our community. With the establishment of this ICT and CBT Centre in Onicha-Olona, our young people no longer need to look far for such facilities.

“More than just infrastructure, this state-of-the-art centre represents a bold step in our commitment to bridge the digital divide, empower our people, and prepare Deltans with the skills and opportunities to excel in the 21st Century.

“This facility is a bridge to the future; that is, the global digital economy. No one should be left behind. Indeed, we are creating a state where no one is left behind. We will ensure that no community in Delta is left behind.”

Governor Oborevwori expressed gratitude to Mrs Diana Okonta, former NDIC Board member, for her persistent advocacy to ensure that the dream of a truly functional digital centre in the town became a reality.

Oborevwori also acknowledged the contribution of former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who gave the initial approval for the takeoff of the first phase of the project.

Delta youths would continue to have access to platforms that promote digital literacy, job creation, and self-reliance under the M.O.R.E development blueprint, he stressed, urging the people of Onicha-Olona, the neighboring communities and beyond to take full advantage of the vast opportunities being offered by the ICT and CBT Centre.

The Delta State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr Daniel O. Odigie, noted that the Centre would boost the employment creation efforts of the state government as it is opening a window on the global digital economy by equipping the citizens in the state with the requisite knowledge and skills.

The commissioner, who pointed out that digital knowledge and orientation was noonger optional but a necessity, described the Onicha-Olona ICT and CBT Centre as “a citadel for learning and innovation in coding, app development, data analytics, artificial intelligence and basic computer literacy”.

The new Centre was specifically “designed to nurture talent, spark creativity, and unlock boundless potential”, Dr Odigie explained.

Chairman of Aniocha North Local Government Area, Hon Chinye Bazim, commended Governor Oborevwori for establishing the Centre as well as several other projects in the area, which will go a long way in promoting education, youth empowerment and job creation.

He noted that the Oborevwori administration had executed, and was executing, other projects in Anichoa North, including the Issele-Uku–Otulu Road that was nearing completion, the Onicha-Ugbo township roads and the College of Nursing Science at Onicha-Uku, beside providing logistics support for security in the area.

In his remarks, the President-General of the Onicha-Olona Development Union, Sir Patrick Ejido, highlighted the features of the Centre, saying the facility would greatly enhance learning and employability of its users.

While thanking the NDIC, community leaders and other stakeholders for their different roles toward the actualisation of the project, Ejido assured that the host community would ensure that facility is protected and efficiently managed on a sustainable basis.

The Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Emeka Nwaobi, described the centre as a gateway to effective education, innovation and economic growth for not only Onicha-Olona but Delta State at large.

Senior government functionaries including the Head of Service, Dr Mimmie Oseji, several commissioners, traditional leaders from Onicha-Olona and neighboring communities, women and youth groups attended the event spiced with cultural dances.