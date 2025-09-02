NBA Doubles Branch Remittance, Boosts Human Rights Funding at Enugu AGM

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has approved a landmark amendment to its financial structure, doubling the share of Bar Practising Fees (BPF) allocated to its Branches.

At its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 28, held during the 67th Annual General Conference (AGC) in Enugu, members voted overwhelmingly in favour of increasing the remittance from 10% to 20%.

Under the new arrangement, half of the enhanced allocation of 10% of the total BPF, will be dedicated to funding Human Rights Committees at the Branch level. The move is expected to strengthen grassroots capacity in defending rights and promoting access to justice across the country.

The approval required amendments to key provisions of the NBA Constitution, governing financial distributions. It was one of several reform proposals unanimously endorsed by delegates at the AGM, signalling strong consensus on the need for deeper structural and institutional support within the Association.

Delegates described the development as a response to longstanding calls for greater Branch autonomy, improved funding for local activities, and stronger institutional backing for human rights advocacy. “This is a bold step that empowers branches to act as true defenders of justice in their local communities”, one participant noted.

The decision reflects a growing recognition within the Bar, that sustainable funding at the Branch level is essential to tackling pressing issues such as insecurity, violations of fundamental rights, and lack of access to legal services in underserved regions.

This year’s AGC, themed “Stand Out, Stand Tall,” attracted thousands of Lawyers, Judges, and legal scholars from Nigeria and abroad. Plenary and breakout sessions explored wide-ranging issues, including human rights, good governance, gender inclusiveness, alternative dispute resolution, and the justiciability of socio-economic rights.

With the financial amendment now approved, Branches of the NBA are expected to begin receiving the enhanced remittances in the next financial year, setting the stage for what observers describe as a new era of grassroots-driven legal advocacy within Africa’s largest Bar.