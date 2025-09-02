Kwara Welcomes Ban on Raw Shea Butter, to Open Nigeria’s Second Largest Processing Factory

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has welcomed the ban on exportation of raw Shea butter by President Bola Tinubu, saying the step will encourage more production and strengthen the local value chain of the prized cash crop.

The president’s directive comes as Kwara State prepares to launch its 50-ton Shea processing factory in Kaiama, the second largest in the country and the biggest owned by a state government.

The Shea butter factory is one of the many economic projects of Governor AbdulRazaq.

The governor said the presidential directive will spur local production, improve quality, and generate jobs across the value chain.

He said the Shea butter factory in Kaiama is meant to stimulate economic activities in Kwara North, given its potential to hire several local workers, including women farmers and pickers.

“Locating the factory within Kaiama puts the people at the centre of local Shea production, ensures local ownership of benefits, such as job creation, reduced post harvest losses, and value retention in Kaiama,” the governor said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This project exemplifies backward and forward integration as it combines raw material sourcing, processing and market access in one locality.”

Kwara and Niger, among others, are the hearts of Shea nut trees in Nigeria. Kwara North alone is credited with over 250,000 nature and producing trees spread across 6,000 hectares of land.