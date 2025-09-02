  • Tuesday, 2nd September, 2025

Kwara Gov Holds Security Meeting, Lauds Operatives Amid Clearance Operation, Arrests

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday held a marathon security council meeting to receive updates on various efforts to strengthen public safety.

The meeting, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, was attended by all the security commanders, as well as top government officials in the state, including the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice. 

The governor received extensive briefings from the police, state security service, Army, Navy, Air Force, NSCDC, Immigration Service, NDLEA, and officials from the National Security Adviser — while insights were also taken from key government officials such as the SSG, Special Adviser on Security, Senior Special Assistant on Security, and others. 

The commanders gave details of all ongoing operations across the state, including multiple arrests, prosecutions and intercepts of arms from hostile non state actors.

The governor commended the security forces for their sacrifice, saying they deserve all the support that they get as they put in everything to ensure that the people are safe. 

He called for continued vigilance and support from the public, including giving actionable and timely intelligence.

