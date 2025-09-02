KATSINA KILLINGS: TIME TO REVIEW STRATEGY

The killing of innocent people in Unguwa Mantau in Malumfashi,Katsina State and other wanton carnage across the north calls for urgent action from government. Government should go beyond blowing its own trumpet of putting out figures of bandits leaders eliminated, and face the stark realities. Farming communities are being daily attacked,their properties looted, and women raped. Moreover, Miyatti Allah, socio-cultural organisation of fulani has a bigger role to play in bringing these killings to an end. With some of these senseless massacres linked to the Fulani ethnic extraction, Miyatti Allah should step in,preach the gospel of peace, identify criminals among them and fish them out to face the law of the land. Banditry is an organised crime with possible national and international sponsorship. Government should intensify efforts to find out their financiers, disrupt their network and bring them to justice.

Ibrahim Mustapha, Pambegua, Kaduna State