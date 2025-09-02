  • Tuesday, 2nd September, 2025

Kano Police Apprehend 107 Criminals in One Month

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Operation Kukan Kura of the Kano State Police Command has apprehended 107 suspects who engaged in various crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, human trafficking, theft, and thuggery across the state in less than one month.

This was disclosed by the state Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Bakori, at a press conference yesterday on the Command’s operational success harping on improved strategies in the state.

Among those arrested included eight armed robbery suspects, eight suspected kidnappers, three human trafficking suspects, 14 suspected drug dealers, two suspected motor vehicle thieves, six motorcycle thieves, five suspected thieves, and 61 suspected thugs (Yan-Daba).

The CP disclosed some of the items recovered during the operation to include one AK-47 rifle, two fabricated guns, 11 live ammunition, seven motor vehicles, eight motorcycles, seven cows, 102 cutlasses, 74 knives, 111 parcels, 458 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.

He said other recovered items are 211 pieces of suspected rubber solutions, 257 bottles of suspected suck and die, five packets, 21 pieces of suspected exol tablets, 20 sachets, 13 pieces of suspected diazepam tablets, 44 dealers of Kampala textile materials, 59 mobile phones, three PoS machines, 17 Opay Instant Debit Cards, three MP3 players, among others.

The police commissioner expressed satisfaction with how the operation had led to a significant reduction in thuggery-related issues, which is the most disturbing problem in the state.

“Operation Kukan Kura engages communities as active stakeholders in policing efforts, leveraging their unique positions as the eyes and ears of the police within neighborhoods,” he stated.

Bakori further explained that their approach, akin to community policing, has yielded remarkable results, particularly a significant reduction in thuggery-related crimes (Fadan-Daba) across the state.

