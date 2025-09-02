  • Tuesday, 2nd September, 2025

CourtVision Holds 2025 SuperBall Youth League in Lagos

Nigeria | 4 minutes ago

SuperBall Youth League 2025 is set to take over the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on September 27 and 28, 2025. 

Organized by CourtVision, a pioneering sports and lifestyle company, the two-day festival will celebrate sports, chess, music, dance and culture, bringing together thousands of young people, families and communities for an unforgettable experience.

The SuperBall Youth League will feature four major sports competitions: futsal, basketball, volleyball and chess alongside a vibrant Pop-Up Park with music, food, and lifestyle activations. 

More than a tournament, the event is positioned as a movement where sports meet creativity, culture and community.

A major feature of the 2025 edition is a partnership with Chess in Slums Africa, led by celebrated chess master Tunde Onakoya, showcasing the theme of ‘Brains and Brawn’ by combining athletic talent with mental brilliance.

According to the organizer, CEO of CourtVision, Eugene Uzor, said the initiative is part of the company’s wider push to integrate sports into everyday urban life. 

“Our mission is simple, to bridge the gap between competitive sports and the modern Nigerian lifestyle. With SuperBall, we are creating platforms that allow young Nigerians to play, connect and share great experiences, while also giving brands a fresh way to engage with their audiences,” Eugene explained.

Established as a platform to reimagine sports and entertainment for Africa’s youth, the SuperBall Youth League merges athletics, creativity and lifestyle into an experience that empowers young people and strengthens community ties. 

The league is positioned to set a new standard for youth sports festivals in Nigeria.

The 2025 edition has secured strong partnerships, including Risevest as title sponsor, alongside other leading brands and community partners, all committed to supporting Nigerian youth through sports, culture and lifestyle.

