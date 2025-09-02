  • Tuesday, 2nd September, 2025

Chevron Shines at Gbaramatu Voice International Anniversary awards

Business | 1 hour ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri 


Chevron Nigeria Limited hasreceived Community Partnership Award from Gbaramatu Voice International media at the Niger Delta Night of Honour event to mark the organization’s 10th Anniversary at Transcorp Hilton Abuja.


The award presented by the Chairman Editorial Board, Gbaramatu Voice International, Prof. Tosan Blessing Harriman was received by Victor Anyaegbudike, Manager Communications, Chevron Nigeria and Mid-Africa Region.


Presenting the award, the Editorial Board Chairman highlighted Chevron’s commitment and efforts in creating and sustaining collaboration with its community stakeholders for socio-economic development in the Niger Dela region. He extolled Chevron’s partnership with Gbaramatu Voice International in its commitment to development journalism, advocating sustainable change and enhancing the rich cultural diversity of the region.


Receiving the award on behalf of Chevron Nigeria, Mr Anyaegbudike congratulated Gbaramatu Voice International on its 10th Anniversary Celebration. He noted that Chevron has been in Nigeria for over 60 years, contributing to the growth and development of the country and making human investments that deliver long-term transformative returns.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.