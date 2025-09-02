Blasphemy: Police Yet to Arrest  Suspected Killers of Woman in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The police have said that it is yet to make any arrest in connection with the burning to death of a woman in Kasuwan Garba Market in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State last Saturday for alleged blasphemy.

The police, however, identified the victim simply as Amaye.

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, said in a WhatsApp post that the woman was set ablaze by a mob.

He said in the post that: “On August 30, 2025, at about 2p.m., report received indicated that one Amaye, a female of Kasuwan-Garba, Mariga LGA made some comments against the Islamic prophet.

“Unfortunately, it led to a mob attack and she was set ablaze before the reinforcement of the security teams.”

He continued that: “The Police Command condemned any act of jungle justice,” urging members of the public to remain calm as efforts are being made to ensure that arrests are effected.

The PPRO said investigation into the incident has commenced and those found culpable would be prosecuted, adding however that normalcy had been restored in the area.

Moreover, reports from the scene of the incident indicated that the victim was burnt to death when youths said she should be handed over to them for blasphemy.

According to the report, one man approached Amaye, where she was selling food and asked her hand in marriage to enable him (man) fulfill the Islamic injunction.

It was in the process, according to reports, that an argument ensued between the duo leading the woman whose faith is not known to make the alleged blasphemous statement.

Consequently, she was said to have been led to the district head palace where, under interrogation, she repeated the blasphemy, and as a result, the youths who were there took her away and stoned her to death.

Eyewitnesses said the youths overpowered the security men before Amaye was burnt to death.

The Chairman of the Mariga LGA, Alhaji .Abbas Adamu Kasuwan Garba, also confirmed the incident.