AmDiddy’s Lagos Fashion Show to Blend Local Craftsmanship with AI

Iyke Bede

With the aim of leveraging high fashion to stimulate economic growth and drive fashion tourism, Lagos-based fashion brand AmDiddy is set to launch its inaugural fashion show on September 14. The event will spotlight homegrown talent on the runway and showcase the exceptional craftsmanship behind the brand.

By weaving Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage into a digitally integrated, state-of-the-art showcase, the show seeks to project a modern and sophisticated image of the nation, attracting high-net-worth individuals and key industry stakeholders.

“This show is us telling our own story. It’s solo. Everything you see here is a product of AmDiddy. We’ll also showcase some of our previous collections, alongside the new one, which features pieces from our God’s Plan collections,” said CEO of AmDiddy Ltd, Samuel Udeji.

“We’re bringing technology into play. Most times when you see people wearing a certain outfit, you wonder about the reason behind it. With artificial intelligence, we want you to understand the story—not just the look. You’ll have access to see where the idea and conception started, the history, the fabric texture, the colour tones. Everything is intentional.”

Tagged ‘The AmDiddy Experience,’ the show reinforces its pan-Nigerian approach to sourcing local raw materials. It will also double as the launch of its female collection, marking a shift in the brand’s six-year history.

“Africa is the greatest continent in the world, and Nigeria is at the forefront. I’m a proud Nigerian. About 60 to 70 per cent of the fabrics we’re showcasing are made in Nigeria, from Asaba in Delta State and from Anambra as well. We’re also launching our own handbags, with leather sourced locally in Kano.”

For Udeji, the vision extends beyond becoming a household name in Nigeria to earning a place on global fashion runways.

“We’re taking the bull by the horns and showing the world that what happens in Paris and other fashion capitals can also happen here. We can have our own Nigerian Fashion Week and make it a tourist attraction, where people come to experience what Nigeria is made of,” Udeji concluded.