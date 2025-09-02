Allegation Of Ransom Payment Against NSA Baseless, Says Northern Group

The Northern Alternative Forum (NAF), a Northern interest group, has strongly condemned allegations that the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), led by Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, is coordinating payment of ransom and negotiating with bandits.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, the Forum called on relevant security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Directorate of State Services (DSS) to conduct an investigation into the allegation, saying those making such claims must show proof of the allegation.

The group warned against any smear campaign against President Bola Tinubu and the NSA, noting that it has become a recurring pattern for the opposition to resort to baseless accusations against any government in power that is doing all it can to turn around the country’s economic fortunes.

“These claims are not only preposterous, lousy and unfounded but also part of a pattern of behaviour aimed at undermining the current administration. Now that the nation’s economy is recovering following ongoing reforms by the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the opposition appears threatened because of the selfish political interests ahead of the 2027 polls,” the statement noted.

Ibrahim urged Nigerians to ignore the tantrums of some opposition leaders and focus on the government’s progress in addressing security challenges and promoting national development.

“The NSA, under Ribadu’s leadership, has achieved significant successes in protecting the nation, and his efforts deserve recognition and support,” he stated, insisting that: “The campaign of calumny against the Tinubu administration are driven by a desire to create confusion and undermine the government.”

The Forum continued: “We must dismiss baseless claims and focus on the progress being made towards a better future for all. These unfounded allegations are a clear attempt to distract Nigerians from the government’s achievements and create unnecessary tension.

“But coming from those who were in the corridors of power, either as ministers, governors of heads of agencies, smacks of Bureauphobia (morbid fear of the government) and desperate attempts by opposition elements in the country to return to power and continue another round of looting.”

It further described the allegations against the NSA and the Tinubu-led government as a way of getting back at the administration, and fallout of the inability of some of its members “to measure up with the integrity test of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration”.

Ibrahim said some of the opposition leaders had been in the corridors of power since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1999, and despite having opportunities to contribute positively to Nigeria’s development, their actions have been marred by primordial sentiments and poor decision-making.

“Some of these so-called opposition leaders had the opportunity to set Nigeria’s industrialisation drive on proper footings by bringing in competent investors. Instead, they allowed primordial sentiments to becloud their sense of judgment. The sugar and the textile industries were the worst hit in their perverted misguided choices.

“These are politicians who sold Nigerian’s sugar industry. Now, a cup of sugar cannot be guaranteed at an affordable price. Funds were allocated to revamp the textile, cement, and power sectors, including NITEL, but no one can account for the said funds. Instead of the noise, they should have gone to their wards to see how President Tinubu is giving Nigerians a listening ear to move our country’s economy forward. The opposition should show us even one person they have impacted positively, including their paid attack dogs. None,” he stated.

The Forum concluded that some opposition members are morally defeated, adding however that their manipulative antics will not fool Nigerians.

“Men are not idiots. Nigerians know these manipulative antics. We will not fall for it this time around,” Ibrahim stated, quoting the late legendary reggae musician, Bob Marley, who said :you can fool some people sometime, but you can’t fool all the people all the time’.”

“We urge Nigerians to support the government’s efforts to build a safer and more prosperous nation. These allegations are a clear attempt to distract from the government’s achievements and create unnecessary tension.

“Nigerians must dismiss baseless claims and focus on the progress being made towards a better future for all. The Northern Alternative Forum stands in solidarity with the NSA, Mallam Ribadu, and urges Nigerians to support the government’s efforts to build a safer and more prosperous nation,” Ibrahim added.