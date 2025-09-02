Adeola’s Governorship Ambition and His Transformative Vision for Ogun

By Olanrewaju Fatunmbi

It’s no longer a hidden fact that Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (aka Yayi) is desirous of succeeding the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to lead Ogun State to the next level of development. He has not officially declared his intention though, overtly or covertly, his body language speaks clearly about his ambition to govern the state. He is one of the prominent figures whose name resonates with the people. Inspired by his transformative agenda, Senator Adeola is poised to slug it out with other prospective aspirants involved in the race for the 2027 governorship election.

Based on his public statements, track record, and political vision, his primary concern is to transform the socio-economic life of the citizenry.

As a dependable ally of the Governor, Adeola’s political platform is anchored on the idea that Ogun State’s vast potential has not been fully realised. So, his vision is not just to manage the state but to fundamentally transform it. He has consistently articulated a plan that prioritises economic development and social welfare, which directly aligns with the focus of the current administration of Governor Abiodun.

As a two-term senator representing Lagos West before moving to Ogun West, Yayi’s political brand is built on delivering development and empowerment through various initiatives. In terms of infrastructure, he has been credited with facilitating numerous road constructions, classroom buildings, and the establishment of ICT centres in his senatorial districts. These projects are considered as foundational to socio-economic growth.

This is in addition to his Mega Empowerment Programme, which provided startup grants, tools, and agricultural support to thousands of constituents, forming a key part of his appeal. The initiative demonstrates a focus on poverty alleviation and job creation.

Due to the combined advantages of his political clout, his extensive experience as a legislator as well as his influence within the ruling party (APC), a lot of people see him as an ideal candidate to attract investments and drive development. They believe that his network and political relationships in Abuja will be crucial for the state’s progress. This is particularly bearing in mind that his political platform is built on the promise of a result-driven leadership aimed at improving the living standards and economic opportunities of the people of Ogun State.

As the nation gradually prepares for another fresh cycle of elections in 2027, the connection between Adeola’s governorship ambition and Ogun’s next level has become a central and highly debated topic in the state’s politics. For his Ogun West constituents, where the agitation for a governor from their district is strongest, Yayi’s ambition represents the true next level for the state. The stakeholders, in that part of the state, consider his governorship as a transformative opportunity to replicate the financial and infrastructural successes of Lagos State, where he built his political career.

A key part of his supporters’ argument is his background as a Chartered Accountant and his legislative work that helped to significantly boost Lagos’s internally generated revenue (IGR). They believe that this financial dexterity is what Ogun State needs to unlock its full economic potential.

Often dubbed “Mr. Project” due to his constituency projects in Ogun West, which include schools, health centers, and empowerment programmes, Senator Yayi enjoys the goodwill of the populace, including those who argues that his governorship would bring a new wave of development to the entire state, moving it beyond its current pace.

They see him as a leader with a broader vision that transcends local politics. They believe his experience in the federal legislature will enable him to attract federal projects and bring a new level of governance to the state, making him a state builder who can take Ogun to its next level. For many, therefore, Adeola represents a strategic and necessary leap forward, a next level defined by financial discipline and infrastructural development.

For the marginalized Yewa/Awori people, Yayi’s ambition to contest for the Ogun State governorship in 2027 represents a call for politics of fairness, equity and justice. His candidacy is seen as a symbol of inclusive governance, aiming to bridge the long-standing regional representation imbalance in the state.

This narrative centres around correcting the political imbalance that has seen Ogun Central and Ogun East produce governors since the state’s creation on February 3, 1976, while Ogun West, despite significant economic contributions, has been left out.

In recent times, the long-standing political marginalization of the Yewa/Awori people has become a troubling concern for every well-meaning individual in the state. It has led to a deep-seated feeling of historical and political injustice, as well as a perceived lack of development and infrastructure in the region. The Yewa/Awori people believe they have been consistently sidelined in the state’s power-sharing arrangements. Therefore, Adeola’s candidacy is seen by many as a vehicle for the Yewa/Awori people to finally achieve their long-deferred dream of producing a governor. Having been shut out of the governorship for well over 49 years, their argument in support of the agitation to lead the state is based on the principles of fairness and rotational power-sharing. For this reason, stakeholders in Ogun West, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, community groups, students, traders, artisans, and political leaders, have vehemently lent their voices to Adeola’s bid which is not just about personal ambition but about correcting a historical imbalance and giving the Yewa/Awori people a sense of belonging and inclusion in the state’s leadership.

To this extent, Yayi’s ambition aims to break the 49-year-old jinx of Ogun West, not producing a governor, promoting equity and justice in representation.

Beyond that, a lot of people believe that his leadership would foster unity and inclusiveness across the three senatorial zones, promoting sustainable growth and development.

This optimism derives from his approach which prioritizes the needs of the people, demonstrating a commitment to responsive and responsible governance. His track record of delivering projects and empowerment programmes directly to the people has earned him widespread support across the state, particularly in Ogun West.

In essence, Adeola’s transformative agenda focuses on bringing government closer to the grassroots and improving the quality of life for the generality of the people of Ogun State.

The key areas of his focus include

infrastructure development as a catalyst for economic and industrial growth. This objective aligns with the policy of direction of the Abiodun administration, including road construction, human capital development, accessible healthcare delivery, job creation, women and youth empowerment, among others.

Above all, Adeola’s commitment to enhancing access to these basic amenities aims to complement the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. By focusing on his transformative agenda, he intends to prioritize the needs of the people, promoting sustainable development as well as overall improvement in people’s standard of living across every section of Ogun State.