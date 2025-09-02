40th Anniversary: Ecobank Nigeria Launches New Edition of Super Rewards Campaign

* Over N60m in cash rewards for customers

Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of the leading pan-African banking group, has announced the launch of its Super Rewards campaign in celebration of the Group’s 40th anniversary.

As part of the campaign, more than N60 million in cash rewards has been earmarked for loyal customers. The campaign will run from September 2025 through January 2026.

Over the five-month period, a total of 914 customers will be rewarded with various cash prizes amounting to N61.2 million, in addition to enjoying a range of benefits that comes with banking with Ecobank.

Announcing the launch in Lagos, the Head of Products & Analytics, Consumer & Commercial Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, Victor Yalokwu, explained that the campaign is designed both to commemorate the Group’s four decades of service in Africa and to reward customer loyalty.

According to Yalokwu, “This year’s campaign is a special celebration of Ecobank Group’s 40 years of operations across Africa and show appreciation to our customers by rewarding their loyalty even as we deliver first-class banking services to them. The campaign is open to new and existing individuals, businesses (including SMEs and schools), and youth (students) customers nationwide, including those who reactivate dormant accounts and meet specified deposit and transaction requirements. Monthly draws will be held, ending with a grand finale draw in January, 2026.”

Customers stand a chance to be rewarded with monthly cash prizes, stipends, education scholarships, business funding, and other lifestyle-enhancing rewards. The breakdown of the rewards includes:

Individual accounts: 420 customers from the monthly draws will get N16.8 million, with eight customers getting the grand prize of N8 million in January.

Business accounts: 420 customers from the monthly draws will get N16.8 million, with four customers getting the grand prize of N16 million to support their businesses.

Student accounts: 50 customers will be rewarded during the monthly draws, each receiving N40,000 (totalling N2 million), with four youth customers taking the grand reward, receiving education grant of N400,000 each (totalling N1.6 million).

Yalokwu emphasized the simplicity of the qualification process to encourage broad participation.

New individual customers must open an account with a minimum of N10,000 and maintain it for 30 days to qualify for monthly draws. For the grand prize, customers must maintain a minimum deposit of N40,000 for three consecutive months.

Business customers need to open accounts with at least N40,000 and maintain the balance similarly, with grand prize qualifications requiring deposit growth of at least N400,000.

All participants must transact through Ecobank’s digital channels—including the Ecobank Mobile app, USSD (*326#), Ecobank Business app, OMNIPLUS, internet banking, or debit card.

Monthly draw eligibility requires a minimum of four transactions, while grand prize qualification requires 12 transactions. Each deposit increment of N10,000 (individual) or N40,000 (business) increases chances to earn rewards.

Prospective customers can open accounts via the Ecobank Mobile app, while customers with dormant accounts can reactivate by visiting www.ecobank.com/ng/personal-banking.

“We encourage everyone to join and experience the benefits of banking with Ecobank, while getting rewarded for their loyalty,” Yalokwu concluded.