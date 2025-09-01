  • Monday, 1st September, 2025

Voters’ Registration Exercise Powerful Tool to Shape Nigeria’s Future, Declares Saraki

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

A former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, weekend said, the ongoing voters’ registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) remained a powerful tool that could help to shape the future of Kwara State and the nation at large.

Speaking in Ilorin, the state capital, on the sidelines of a meeting with stakeholders, from across the state during the expanded PDP state caucus meeting held at his residence, Saraki tasked the people to come out en masse and participate in the exercise.

Saraki, who is Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Reconciliation Committee, said, “Our conversations kept returning to one critical point: the ongoing INEC voter registration exercise.

“I cannot overemphasise this. Registering to vote is the single most powerful tool we have to shape the future of our state and our nation. Every new registration and every updated card is a voice secured for tomorrow.”

He expressed gratitude to PDP members for maintaining peace and unity during the ongoing congresses at the ward, local government, and state levels but stressed that true progress would only come when such unity was matched with deliberate action.

“That action begins with registering to vote,” Saraki emphasised, adding that, the party would continue to remain stronger in the state  and the nation in general to provide good leadership in future elections in the country.

