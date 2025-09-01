US Blocks Palestinian President, 80 Other Officials from UN Meeting in New York



Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and 80 other officials have been blocked from attending September’s annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Sky News reported yesterday. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked the US visas of delegates from the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), and denied others from applying for one.It is the latest step by Donald Trump’s administration to target Palestinians with visa restrictions, and follows the suspension of a programme to allow injured children from Gaza to receive treatment in the US, the report said.”It is in our national security interests to hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments, and for undermining the prospects for peace,” a statement from the US State Department said.

It added that to be considered partners for peace, both groups “must consistently repudiate terrorism, and end incitement to terrorism in education, as required by US law and as promised by the PLO”.Several US allies, including France, Malta, and Australia have announced plans to recognise Palestine as a state at September’s United Nations General Assembly. Canada and the UK will too, unless Israel meets certain conditions.Foreign ministers from Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovenia and Spain released a joint statement saying the military operations in Gaza City will cause “intolerable deaths of innocent Palestinian civilians”.

The Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Riyad Mansour, said Abbas had planned to lead the delegation to the UN meetings and was expected to address the general assembly at the general debate, which begins on September 23.He was also expected to attend a high-level meeting co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia on September 22, about a two-state solution, a broad idea involving Israel coexisting with an independent Palestinian state. The State of Palestine is an observer member of the UN, meaning it can speak at meetings but not vote on resolutions.

But the Palestinian Authority “expressed its deep regret and astonishment” at the visa decision, calling it “a violation of US commitments” as the host of the UN, and claiming it “contravenes international law”.UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the world body would be seeking clarification in the “hope that this will be resolved”. The State Department said that the Palestinian Authority’s mission to the UN, comprising officials who are permanently based there, would not be included in the restrictions.Under a 1947 UN agreement, the US is generally required to allow access for foreign diplomats to the UN in New York.

But Washington has said it can deny visas for security, extremism and foreign policy reasons.The death toll in Gaza has now risen to 63,025, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.It also reported five more malnutrition-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number during the war to 322, with 121 of them children. The war in Gaza was triggered when Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 others hostage.