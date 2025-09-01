Union Bank Finalises Merger with Titan Trust Bank

Nume Ekeghe

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has confirmed the successful completion of its merger with Titan Trust Bank Limited, following the final approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The deal, which began with a Share Sale Agreement in 2021, consolidates Titan Trust’s operations and assets into Union Bank, leaving the 108-year-old institution as the surviving entity.

In a statement issued by the bank’s Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Aluko, Union Bank described the merger as a transformative step that combines its long-standing heritage with Titan Trust’s agility and innovation.

The enlarged entity, operating under the Union Bank brand, now boasts 293 service centres, 937 ATMs, and a stronger digital backbone to serve retail, SME, and corporate customers nationwide.

Commenting on the milestone, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Yetunde Oni, said: “ This is a pivotal moment in our 108-year journey, and a launchpad for delivering greater value to our customers. By blending stability with innovation, we are better positioned to meet the evolving needs of Nigerians and to be their most trusted financial partner.”

Also speaking on the transaction, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Bayo Adeleke, said: “This is a new era of growth, collaboration, and shared prosperity. By bringing together the strengths of both institutions, we are committed to creating lasting value for our customers, shareholders, and communities while advancing Nigeria’s financial inclusion agenda.”

Union Bank assured its customers that their account details remain unchanged and services will continue seamlessly, while the bank accelerates its push into enhanced digital solutions.

This strategic consolidation strengthens Union Bank’s market position, unlocks operational synergies, and underscores its ambition to deliver a modern, robust, and inclusive banking experience for all.