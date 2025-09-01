Top UK Boarding Schools Head to Lagos, Abuja to Recruit Nigerian Students

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Some of the United Kingdom’s most prestigious boarding schools are set to storm Lagos and Abuja this September as part of an exclusive education showcase aimed at Nigerian families seeking world-class secondary education for their children.

Tagged ‘UK Boarding Schools Week,’ the event will feature representatives from 10 elite British independent schools who will engage directly with parents and prospective students through a series of receptions and exhibitions in Nigeria’s commercial and political capitals.

The Business Manager at Mark Brooks Education, Ana Beck, in a statement on Monday, said the programme offers families “a unique chance to meet face-to-face with representatives from some of Britain’s leading independent schools”.

The interested students, according to the statement, would “ask questions about academics, boarding life, pastoral care and scholarships, and gain tailored advice to match their children’s ambitions”.

The statement explained that the Lagos leg would kick off with a private reception on Friday, September 19, followed by an exhibition on Saturday, September 20 at The George Hotel, Ikoyi.

The delegation will then move to Abuja for a concluding reception and exhibition at the Transcorp Hilton on Monday, September 22.

Participating schools include Cardiff Sixth Form College, Cheltenham College, Concord College, Culford School, Kingswood School, Lancing College, LVS Ascot, Monkton Combe School, and Roedean School, all known for delivering exceptional academic outcomes and holistic development.

The statement read: “UK boarding schools offer not only academic excellence but a transformative environment where young people develop resilience, global perspective, and lifelong friendships.”

Beck added that many of the schools offer scholarships for outstanding candidates.

The statement further explained that Mark Brooks, who has advised Nigerian families for over 17 years, highlighted the strong alignment between the values of Nigerian students and British boarding schools:

“What truly impresses me about Nigerian students is their remarkable resilience, ambition and adaptability, qualities that align beautifully with the ethos of UK boarding schools,” he said.

Each school offers distinct advantages. Cardiff Sixth Form College, for instance, is renowned for its academic intensity and top university placement rates.

The statement added that the Principal, Tom Arrand, described it as “a school for the hard-working and diligent student who wants to excel and broaden their academic horizons”.

Also, Cheltenham College appeals to families seeking a blend of tradition and modern educational practices, while Kingswood School, established in 1748, offers a spiritually grounded co-educational experience.

Lancing College is praised for its transparent and inclusive ethos, and Roedean School, with its dramatic cliff-top location, provides a nurturing yet academically rigorous environment for young women.

The UK Boarding Schools Week is organised by Mark Brooks Education, a specialist consultancy that connects international families with Britain’s leading schools.

The event is free to attend but requires advance registration.

For many Nigerian parents, this is a timely opportunity to explore educational pathways that not only promise academic success but also prepare students for life on a global stage.