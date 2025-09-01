Tinubu, Egbetokun, Makinde, Obaseki, Others Mourn as Ex-IG Solomon Arase Passes at 69

*President condoles catholic faithful over demise of ex-Bishop of Francis Okobo

Deji Elumoye, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, joined other Nigerians to commiserate with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over the demise of the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Solomon Ehigiator Arase. He was aged 69.

The President, in a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the highly resourceful officer.

Tinubu acknowledged the dedication of the former IGP to enhancing security in the country, through initiatives such as the Intelligence Response Team, the Complaint Response Unit, and Safer Highway Patrols.

Reflecting on Arase’s laudable service to the country, the president remarked, “Arase served the police force meritoriously from 1981 to 2016. During his career, he led tactical, operational, and intelligence units, including United Nations Peacekeeping in Namibia, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, and the Principal Staff Officer to three IGPs.

“He was Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department.

“After retirement, he continued to serve the nation in various public roles, including as Chairman of the Police Service Commission and as head of the Task Force on implementing the Edo State Anti-Community Development Association Law.

“His expertise extended to consultancy roles with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the European Centre for Electoral Support, the Human Rights Centre at the University of Oslo, and as a member of the Committee on Prevention of Torture in Geneva, Switzerland.

“I pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of this dedicated security expert, whose experience and contributions will be deeply missed by our nation.”

In a related development, President Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of Bishop Francis Emmanuel Okobo, the pioneer Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka at 88 years old.

“As the pioneer Catholic Bishop of the Nsukka Diocese, Bishop Okobo provided uncommon leadership and direction to the Catholic faithful, leading to the Church’s exponential growth in Nsukka Diocese.

“As a priest and worker in God’s Vineyard, he lived an exemplary and impactful life, building the Church and guiding countless souls with love and wisdom,” the president said.

Tinubu commiserated with Bishop Okobo’s family, the Catholic faithful of Nsukka Diocese, and the people and government of Enugu State on the demise of this shepherd of the flock.

Also, mourning Arase, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in a statement, revealed that news of the passing of Arase was officially communicated to him by the deceased’s first son, Mr. Solomon Osabohien Arase Jnr.

Egbetokun stressed that his passing was not merely the end of a remarkable chapter, but a moment of collective mourning for a man, who served with pride and honour.

He stated that, through the Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation (SEAF), Arase supported academic excellence by awarding scholarships to outstanding Nigerian students, with a particular focus on children of deceased police officers and indigent students.

The Inspector-General of Police, during a condolence visit to the family of the late IGP in Abuja, extended heartfelt condolences—on behalf of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force—to the family, friends, and former colleagues of IGP Arase.

Egbetokun acknowledged the pain of this loss and prayed for comfort, strength, and peace for all during this time of grief, while appreciating the late police chief’s contributions to police reform and national security.

On his part, Oyo State Governor, in a statement, described Arase’s death as a massive loss to Nigeria, as according to him, he was, until his death, one of the most resourceful retired IGPs, with experience and expertise that could be useful to the country.

According to him, he shared a personal relationship with Arase dating back to his days as IGP, adding that the Oyo State Government on his watch (Makinde’s) also benefited immensely from Arase’s advice and expertise.

“I have just heard about the death of my big brother, IGP Solomon Arase (rtd). I condole with his family, the people and government of Edo State and the Inspector-General of Police, on this great loss.

“Retired IGP Arase’s death will leave a huge vacuum in the security sector, as he was one of the finest police officers in his days of active service and one of the retired Police Chiefs with experience and expertise that could have been useful to Nigeria in years to come.

“My relationship with him dates back to many years ago and his experience and expertise had proved useful to us in Oyo State at different points. It is my prayer that God grants him a place in paradise and gives his family and friends the fortitude to bear this loss.”

Equally paying tribute, the immediate past governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in a statement, said he received with shock, the news of the death of the former IG, describing his death as a monumental loss not only to his immediate family but to Edo State and the country.

Obaseki, who said Arase etched his name in history as the first son of the state to ascend to the exalted office of IG of Police, noted that the he bored that office with uncommon dignity as he Served the country with integrity, courage and exemplary professionalism.

“Dr. Arase etched his name in history as the first Edo son to ascend to the exalted office of Inspector General of Police. He bore that distinction with uncommon dignity, and in that high office, he served Nigeria with integrity, courage, and exemplary professionalism. His career was a legacy of discipline, excellence, and the highest ideals of public service.

“In retirement, he did not retreat from service. With a deep sense of duty to his people, he continued to lend his wisdom and experience. I had the privilege of working closely with him when, as Governor, I appointed him to chair the Edo State Private Property Protection Committee (ESPPPC).

“In that role, he confronted the decades-long menace of land grabbing with firmness and fairness, restoring order, sanity, and justice to our communities.

“Dr. Arase was much more than a public servant; he was a man of deep humanity, humble yet brilliant, firm yet compassionate, a leader whose life reflected his abiding belief in justice and the common good. His passing leaves a void that will be deeply felt across the nation.

“I extend heartfelt condolences to the Arase family, his friends, colleagues, the Nigeria Police Force, and indeed all Nigerians. May the Almighty grant us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and may his soul find eternal rest.”

Arase, the immediate past Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) reportedly died at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja, yesterday.

Arase, who was the 18th Inspector General of Police, previously served as the head of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the Force’s top intelligence unit, before his appointment as IGP.

Born on 21 June 1956 in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Arase joined the Nigeria Police Force on 1 December 1981 and retired on 21 June 2016, having reached the mandatory retirement age of 60.

A Political Science graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, he also earned a Law degree from the University of Benin and a Master’s degree from the University of Lagos.

In January 2023, the late President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him Chairman of the Police Service Commission. He held that position until June 2024, when he was removed by President Bola Tinubu.

Arase was widely respected for his reform-driven leadership and dedication to the welfare of police personnel.

As IGP, he spearheaded key reforms, including the establishment of the Intelligence Response Team, the Complaint Response Unit to tackle police misconduct, and the Safer Highway Patrols initiative, which enhanced security for road users nationwide.

Following his retirement, Arase remained active in security reform, especially in the areas of election security and police neutrality.