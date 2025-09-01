Simon Ekpa Jailed for Six Years in Finland for Terrorism, Tax Fraud

Wale Igbintade

The Päijät-Häme District Court in Finland has sentenced Simon Ekpa, a pro-Biafra agitator and former Lahti city councillor, to six years in prison after finding him guilty of terrorism-related offences, aggravated tax fraud, and violations of Finnish law.

In its judgment delivered on Monday, the three-member panel of judges ruled that Ekpa incited terrorism, participated in the activities of a terrorist organisation, and exploited his “significant social media following” to spread violent propaganda and destabilise Nigeria’s south-east region between August 2021 and November 2024.

According to Finnish newspaper Yle, the court held that Ekpa was not merely a commentator but an influential member of a militant separatist movement intent on carving out an independent Biafra state from Nigeria.

The judges found that he issued direct calls to violence on social media platforms, especially X, and encouraged attacks on Nigerian security operatives.

Beyond online incitement, the court further determined that Ekpa facilitated the supply of weapons, explosives, and ammunition to armed groups in Nigeria “through his network of contacts in the region.”

Prosecutors also presented evidence of aggravated tax fraud and breaches of the Attorneys Act, which the court upheld.

Ekpa, who moved to Finland in 2007 as an athlete, had previously been a member of the National Coalition Party (NCP) and once served on Lahti’s public transport board.

He rose to prominence after the extradition of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu in 2021, when he was appointed lead broadcaster for Radio Biafra.

However, he was later dismissed by IPOB over disagreements regarding operational rules, prompting him to establish a splinter secessionist movement.

From Finland, Ekpa routinely issued “sit-at-home” orders in Nigeria’s south-east and urged violent resistance against authorities.

His directives were frequently disowned by IPOB, which repeatedly sought to distance itself from his activities.

Finnish authorities, working closely with Nigerian security agencies, launched an extensive investigation into Ekpa’s activities.

During police interviews, he denied all charges, including allegations of ordering weapons for separatist groups.

His defence lawyer, Kaarle Gummerus, argued that much of the evidence relied on reports from Nigeria, raising questions about their reliability.

Nevertheless, state prosecutor Sampsa Hakala insisted the case was built on “a great deal of evidence” showing Ekpa’s active online role in supporting terrorism.

While acknowledging difficulties in verifying events that occurred in Africa, prosecutors argued that his coordinated propaganda from Finland constituted terrorism under Finnish law.

Ekpa was arrested in Finland in November 2024.

By March 2025, the Nigerian federal government officially designated him a “terrorism financier.”

The verdict represents one of the most high-profile cases in Finland linking local residents to terrorism abroad.