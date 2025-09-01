Osogbo Retirees Applaud VG Pensions at Annual Forum

As part of its continuous commitment to the welfare of senior citizens, Veritas Glanvills Pensions (VG Pensions) Limited, one of Nigeria’s licensed Pension Fund Administrators, successfully hosted its Annual Retiree Forum in Osogbo, Osun State.



The event, held on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at the NUT Secretariat (Teachers’ House), Osogbo, brought together retirees from across Osun State, providing a platform for engagement, interactions, and shared experiences.



The forum served as an avenue to update retirees on developments within the pension industry, address their concerns, and reaffirm the company’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and fulfilling retirement journey for its clients.



The event also featured free medical services, with healthcare professionals on ground to attend to the needs of the retirees, further underscoring VG Pensions’ holistic approach to retiree welfare.



Speaking at the forum, Mrs. Oluwakemi Aroyehun, the Company’s Head of Business Development (South), emphasized the company’s commitment to the wellbeing of its retirees: “Our retirees have given their best years in service. Beyond managing their pensions, it is our duty to ensure they enjoy quality healthcare and remain actively carried along in industry developments. This forum is one of the many ways we demonstrate that commitment.”



Also addressing participants, the Head of Benefits Administration, Mr. Jimkelly Ekomaye, provided insights on the modes of accessing Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA), key features of the scheme, and documentation required for processing retirement benefits. He explained the variables that determine lump sums and monthly pensions, including date of birth, date of retirement, gender, RSA balance, and final salary while also clarifying the conditions under which retirees’ monthly pensions may qualify for enhancement.



The retirees overwhelmingly praised the forum, highlighting its significant impact in creating trust and enhancing satisfaction among participants.

One retiree, Mr. Ajibade Ayodele, commended the company for its consistency. He said, “The updates I receive at each forum are not only educational but also highly informative. I make it a point to share this valuable knowledge with my colleagues at other pension fund administrators, as I believe it is essential for everyone to recognize the benefits of the contributory pension scheme.”



Similarly, Mrs. Obembe Iyabo Motunrayo, who retired in 2017, expressed gratitude to VG Pensions for its care and customer service. She noted, “Since my retirement, I have consistently received timely monthly pension payments. Each time I visit your office, the staff treat me with kindness and respect, making me feel valued. This level of care is something I genuinely appreciate, and I encourage VG Pensions to maintain this outstanding service.”



Chief Jegede, another retiree, emphasized the company’s reliability. He remarked, “I have been receiving my pension since 2018, and VG Pensions has always been prompt and consistent in the payment of my monthly pension.”



The Annual Retiree Forum continues to serve as a vital platform for strengthening the bond between VG Pensions and its retirees, ensuring they remain at the centre of all pension-related initiatives.



VG Pensions has remained at the forefront of deepening financial inclusion in Nigeria, making retirement planning accessible to all through its innovative and seamless pension services. For over 18 years, the company has consistently demonstrated commitment to exceptional client service, efficient benefits administration, and easy access to pension savings for residential mortgages. Its sustained focus on safe investment of pension funds under its management and consistent delivery of high investment returns have ensured that its clients exiting active employment retire into relative financial comfort and security.

