Ofili Left out of Team Nigeria Squad for World Championship in Tokyo 

*Amusan, Brume, Ezekiel, Ajayi make 15-man squad

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Sprinter Favour Ofili has been left out of Team Nigeria squad for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Ofili who has applied to World Athletics to switch from Nigeria to Turkey was left out of the 100m and 200m events that she has qualified to run in. But in line with World Athletics rule, national federations (this time, Athletics Federation of Nigeria), have the final say in which athlete represents each country.

Technical Director of the AFN, Gabriel Okon, gave no reason for Ofili’s exclusion from the team to the Worlds.

Asked by THISDAYif Ofili has been approved by the AFN to switch to Turkey, Okon said: “ Nigeria is in no business releasing any athlete(s) that we have invested in….both financially and morally.”

Ofili did not attend the World Championship Trials in Lagos , giving the impression that she was done with Nigerian track & field after her nasty experience of being denied the chance to compete in the 100m event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Her name was omitted in Nigeria’s final entry for the 100m event of the the Games. She and nine other athletes were similarly prevented from competing at 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the AFN failed to get the athletes to do mandatory three out of competitions testings before the Games.

In the 15- athlete list released by Secretary General of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Israel Inwang, Nigeria will be represented by seven female and eight male athletes billed to feature in 11 events that include; 100m (men), 100m(women), 100mH(women), 200m (men) 400m (men), 400mH (men), Long Jump (men), Long Jump (women), Shot Put (men), Discus(women) and Hammer (women).

World record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles, Oluwatobi Amusan will compete in her specialty event same as Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist, Ese Brume in the women’s Long Jump.

New 400m hurdle sensation, Nathaniel Ezekiel who won a bronze medal at the Diamond League final last weekend is the only entrant in the event same as

veteran Nigerian Shot Put thrower, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi.

Others on the AFN’s Tokyo list include: Rosemary Chukwuma (100m women), Prestina Ochonogor (Long Jump, women), Chioma Onyekwere-Lyons (Discus, women), Obiageri Amaechi (Discus, women), Oyesade Olatoye (Hammer, women), Kanyinsola Ajayi (100m, men), Israel Okon (100m, men), Udodi Onwuzurike (200m, men), Samuel Ogazi (400m, men), Chidi Okezie (400m, men) and Charles Godfred (Long Jump, men).

The 20th edition of the Championships will be held from September 13 through September 21, 2025, at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.