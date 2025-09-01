Obasanjo, Greg Mills Call for Transformational Leadership to Drive Africa’s Devt

Funmi Ogundare

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the National Director of the South Africa Institute of International Affairs, Dr. Greg Mills, weekend, called on African leaders to embrace transformational leadership as the continent seeks sustainable development and global relevance.

Speaking at the Executive Syndicate Class for top CEOs, convened by the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute (OOLI), in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr. Mills noted that Africa’s progress hinges on leaders who are visionary, courageous, and committed to excellence.

Drawing from his book titled, ‘The Essence of Success’ and other publications, he explained that effective leadership goes beyond management, requiring the ability to inspire, articulate bold policies, and resist the temptations of power and popularity.

“True leaders distinguish between tactical and strategic actions,” he said, adding that leadership must blend passion with patience, and conviction with compassion.

Mills, also a Visiting Fellow at the University of Navarra, Spain, outlined four threads of success for leaders including; consistency in core values, relentless pursuit of excellence, the ability to envision and communicate clearly, as well as recognition of the difference between being good and being great.

He further urged African leaders to learn from global successes and failures while avoiding repeated mistakes.

Obasanjo, who is Founder and Chairman of OOLI’s Governing Board, echoed the call, noting that Africa’s growth rests on leaders dedicated to infrastructural, human, and capital development.

“African countries stand the chance to benefit from quality transformational leadership,” he stated.

The session, moderated by Prof. Samuel Daramola, Deputy Chief Executive of OOLI, was attended by senior executives from Africa and Europe.

Daramola praised the engagement as a milestone in OOLI’s mission to foster ethical and visionary leaders.

Mrs. Oluwayemisi Gbadebo, Registrar of OOLI, thanked participants, while a lively question and answer session saw Dr. Mills advising aspiring leaders to cultivate empathy, ask questions, listen attentively, and show gratitude.