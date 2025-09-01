  • Monday, 1st September, 2025

Nigeria Hails Finland’s Conviction Of Simon Ekpa For Terrorism-related Crimes 

Breaking | 32 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The Federal Government has hailed the conviction of Biafran irredentist, Simon Ekpa, for terrorism-related crimes in Finland.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a post on his verified X handle, @HMMohammed, described the sentencing of Ekpa to six years imprisonment as a major victory for the Nigerian people in the collective fight against terror.

Idris in the post stated inter alia: “We welcome the news of Simon Ekpa’s conviction by a Finland court for terrorism-related crimes, and his sentencing to six years in prison. 

“A major victory for the Nigerian people in the collective fight against terror.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.