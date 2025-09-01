Nigeria Hails Finland’s Conviction Of Simon Ekpa For Terrorism-related Crimes 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government has hailed the conviction of Biafran irredentist, Simon Ekpa, for terrorism-related crimes in Finland.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a post on his verified X handle, @HMMohammed, described the sentencing of Ekpa to six years imprisonment as a major victory for the Nigerian people in the collective fight against terror.

Idris in the post stated inter alia: “We welcome the news of Simon Ekpa’s conviction by a Finland court for terrorism-related crimes, and his sentencing to six years in prison.

“A major victory for the Nigerian people in the collective fight against terror.”