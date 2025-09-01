  • Monday, 1st September, 2025

FCT Head of Service is Dead

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Head of FCT Civil Service, Mrs Grace Adayilo, is dead.
She reportedly slumped and passed out early this morning.
Mrs Adayilo, an indigene of Abuja and incidentally, the first person ever to occupy the position in the FCT Administration, attended a church service on Sunday and even made some donations to the congregation.
The Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, confirmed her death Monday morning to our correspondent.

