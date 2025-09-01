Customs Commission Advanced Cargo Screening X-ray Machine at SAHCOL

Chinedu Eze

The Controller of Customs in charge of Hajj and Cargo Terminal, Controller M.T. Awe, has commissioned an Advanced Cargo Screening X-ray Machine at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc’s ultra-modern warehouse in a strategic move to enhance trade facilitation and strengthen cargo security at the airport.

SAHCOL explained that the commissioning of this state-of-the-art equipment is aimed at ensuring faster, more efficient, and secure screening of cargo, thereby boosting Nigeria’s drive for seamless trade operations at the terminal.

Speaking during the event, Controller Awe emphasized that the installation of the X-ray machine aligns with Customs’ mandate to simplify processes, promote transparency, and facilitate legitimate trade while safeguarding national security.

SAHCOL said the new equipment is expected to significantly reduce processing time, strengthen operational efficiency, and enhance stakeholders’ confidence in Nigeria’s cargo handling system.