To Decongest Lagos Ports, NPA Moves to Revive Delta Ports, Board Meets Oborevwori, Other Stakeholders

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced plans to fully revive Delta Ports as part of a broader strategy to boost Nigeria’s economy and decongest Lagos ports.

Speaking during a four-day working tour of the Delta Ports, the Chairman of the NPA Board, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, stated that President Bola Tinubu was committed to revitalising Nigeria’s port infrastructure to generate employment and support economic growth.



During the visit, Adeyeye and members of his delegation held meetings with the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; the Orodje of Okpe, HRM Orhue I; the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, port stakeholders, and other community leaders.

“This Board will ensure that the Ports in Delta are fully operational for the economic prosperity of the nation as well as job creation,” Adeyeye said.



“We were told the port was dead, but it’s interesting to see revenue being raised. However, the people are not getting the best out of this infrastructure,” Adeyeye said.

To address the recurring issue of shallow draught and siltation, the NPA chairman announced the establishment of a Delta Channeling Management Company, similar to those operating in Lagos and recently proposed for Calabar Port. This company will be responsible for dredging and keeping waterways navigable year-round.



On youth unemployment and local inclusion in port operations, Adeyeye promised reforms.

“We will look into employment opportunities and ensure that qualified youths from this area benefit. Policies will be made to tackle the core issues raised by the stakeholders,” he said.



Adeyeye further reaffirmed the NPA Board’s commitment to delivering on its mandate: “It does not make sense for importers servicing the North Central and East to keep using Lagos when Delta Ports are here. We will confront these challenges head-on. The President has given us a clear mandate: solve the problem.”

On their parts, the two monarchs expressed support for the NPA’s efforts and emphasised the historical and economic importance of the ports in the region.

The Orodje noted that the first port in Nigeria was built in the Delta as far back as 1472 by Portuguese explorers.

He called for the dredging of the Escravos Bar and the River Niger to allow bigger vessels access.

He stressed that viable ports would attract business from landlocked neighbours such as Chad and the Niger Republic.

“We cannot succeed in our marine and blue economy plans until our ports are viable. It costs more to offload in Nigeria than in Togo. That must change,” the Orodje said.

The Olu of Warri echoed similar calls, noting that Warri’s rise as a commercial hub was rooted in its maritime facilities.

He called for immediate attention to be given to the shallow draught and a critical gas pipeline obstructing larger vessels from berthing.

“We need to redistribute or deepen the pipeline. Once that issue is resolved, everything will fall into place. We are fully aligned with the Federal Government’s plan and will give all necessary support,” the traditional ruler added.

The Delta Ports Manager, Mr. Sa’adu Mohammed, noted that while the port infrastructure was underutilized, Delta Ports continued to generate revenue despite difficult conditions.

During engagements with port stakeholders, several operational challenges were highlighted, including collapsed breakwaters, poor dredging, lack of pilotage services, and employment concerns.

Stakeholders also urged the harmonization of tariffs across Nigeria’s ports and the redirection of inland-bound cargo from Lagos to Delta Ports to reduce logistics costs and congestion.