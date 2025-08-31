Tinubu Mourns Ex-IG Arase

. .Condoles Catholic faithful over demise of ex-Bishop of Nsukka diocese, Francis Okobo

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over the demise of the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Solomon Ehigiator Arase, aged 69.

Arase’s reforms as IGP and later as Chairman of the Police Service Commission brought lasting changes to the force.

The President, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the highly resourceful officer.

President Tinubu acknowledged the dedication of the former IGP to enhancing security in the country, through initiatives such as the Intelligence Response Team, the Complaint Response Unit, and Safer Highway Patrols.

Reflecting on Arase’s laudable service to the country, the President remarked, “Arase served the police force meritoriously from 1981 to 2016. During his career, he led tactical, operational, and intelligence units, including United Nations Peacekeeping in Namibia, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, and the Principal Staff Officer to three IGPs.

“He was Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department.

“After retirement, he continued to serve the nation in various public roles, including as Chairman of the Police Service Commission and as head of the Task Force on implementing the Edo State Anti-Community Development Association Law.

“His expertise extended to consultancy roles with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the European Centre for Electoral Support, the Human Rights Centre at the University of Oslo, and as a member of the Committee on Prevention of Torture in Geneva, Switzerland.

“I pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of this dedicated security expert, whose experience and contributions will be deeply missed by our nation”.

Also, President Tinubu expressed sadness over the passing of Bishop Francis Emmanuel Okobo, the pioneer Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, aged 88.

“As the pioneer Catholic Bishop of the Nsukka Diocese, Bishop Okobo provided uncommon leadership and direction to the Catholic faithful, leading to the Church’s exponential growth in Nsukka Diocese.

“As a priest and worker in God’s Vineyard, he lived an exemplary and impactful life, building the Church and guiding countless souls with love and wisdom,” the President said.

President Tinubu commiserated with Bishop Okobo’s family, the Catholic faithful of Nsukka Diocese, and the people and government of Enugu State on the demise of this shepherd of the flock.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the revered clergyman’s soul.

Bishop Okobo was ordained to the Priesthood in 1966 at 29 and served as a priest for 54 years.

Following his Episcopal Ordination in 1991, he served as the Local Ordinary of the Nsukka Diocese for 34 years.