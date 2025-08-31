Police Probe El-Rufai’s ADC, SDP Meeting; Claim Ex-Gov’s Thugs Fired Gunshots

*Suspend all unauthorised political gatherings in Kaduna

*Warn hotels, event centres against hosting political meetings

*El-Rufai condemns thuggery, lawlessness

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has launched a full-scale investigation into an alleged meeting of factions of political parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP), linked to the former governor of the state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, which reportedly degenerated into violence and sporadic gunshots.

The state police command also suspended all unauthorised political gatherings in the state and warned that hotels, event centres, and similar facilities would henceforth be held liable if they host political gatherings without first notifying security agencies.



However, El-Rufai, who attended the event, condemned the attack on the political gathering, calling it “a dangerous descent into lawlessness.”

The violence, according to a statement issued yesterday by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, occurred after a political gathering said to have been convened under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) without prior notification to security agencies.

The statement noted that despite repeated warnings, the organisers went ahead with the meeting, a development that allegedly created a fertile ground for thugs to unleash violence.



Hassan explained that preliminary findings showed that “political gangsters and thugs attached to the former governor” were involved in the shooting that disrupted public peace and order in the state.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the gathering led to a clash, during which thugs and political gangsters attached to the former governor allegedly fired gunshots, causing chaos and disruption of public order and peace in the state,” he said.

Hassan noted that the command would not spare anyone found culpable, no matter how highly placed, warning that nobody was above the law.



The police further disclosed that it had approached the ADC leadership to clarify the issue, but the party officials denied knowledge of such a meeting and distanced themselves from any gathering allegedly linked to El-Rufai.

“The command wishes to state categorically that the investigation is ongoing, and anyone found culpable, irrespective of his personality and no matter how highly placed, if he acted contrary to the law, will face the full weight of the law.

“The police command further launched an inquiry from the ADC party secretariat to keep the records straight. “According to the party officials, they denied knowing of any meetings and refuted the claim of the organisers. The ADC leadership reaffirmed their commitment to the rule of law and distanced themselves from the claims of the former governor,” the spokesman said.



He also warned that hotels, event centres, and similar facilities would henceforth be held liable if they host political gatherings without first notifying security agencies.

“Any hotel, event centre, or similar facility that permits political meetings or gatherings without prior notification to the Police or other relevant security agencies will equally be held liable.

“This measure is to ensure due process is followed and to prevent thugs or miscreants from hijacking such gatherings to cause mayhem or breakdown of law and order,” he added.

The state police command’s spokesman stated that the police have suspended all unauthorised political gatherings across the state until due process and proper security arrangements are ensured, noting that the move was in the overall interest of peace and public safety.



“In the interest of peace and public safety, the command further announces that all such unauthorised gatherings are to be suspended until due process and proper security arrangements are ensured,” Hassan added.

Violence erupted at the official inauguration of a transition committee jointly set up by opposition parties in the state when suspected political thugs stormed the event, attacking participants and vandalising property.

The event was said to have descended into violence when hoodlums armed with cutlasses, clubs, and stones disrupted the proceedings.

Several attendees were injured, and vehicles were destroyed.

Despite the attacks, the inauguration continued, though under tense and volatile conditions.

El-Rufai Condemns Thuggery, Lawlessness

Meanwhile, El-Rufai, who attended the event, condemned the attack, describing it as “a dangerous descent into lawlessness.”

He warned that political thuggery in the state must be stopped, alleging that senior police officers at the scene, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police, “stood by and watched” as the violence unfolded.

“If the authorities don’t end the introduction of thuggery into Kaduna politics, God help us. Nobody has a monopoly on violence or thugs.

“We will take decisive steps to ensure this does not repeat itself,” El-Rufai said.

He also vowed to escalate the matter to the Police Service Commission (PSC), claiming that the police had violated regulations by failing to intervene.

Reacting, ADC National Vice Chairman (North-West) Jafaru Sani described the attack as “sad and unfortunate,” noting Kaduna’s long history of political violence.

“We will never be intimidated or forced to retreat. We will continue to pursue our political activities with all the energy and commitment we have,” he added.

However, the Kaduna State APC Secretary, Alhaji Yahaya Baba-Pate, denied any involvement by the ruling party, insisting that the APC does not sponsor or support political thuggery.

“The ADC and other opposition groups are free to carry out their activities without harassment,” he said.