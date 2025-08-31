North-east Govs Raise the Alarm over Looming Flood, Food Crisis, Say Emerging Challenges Compounded Insecurity, Poverty

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Governors from the North-east geopolitical zone yesterday raised the alarm over looming humanitarian and economic crises in the region, citing climate change, rising agricultural costs, and fragile infrastructure as threats to millions of livelihoods.



The forum is chaired by Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum.

In a communiqué issued at the close of the 12th meeting of the North-east Governors’ Forum (NEGF) held in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, the governors highlighted forecasts from credible climate agencies predicting imminent floods that could devastate the subregion.



While commending progress in the fight against insurgency, the governors expressed concern that insecurity, displacement, and poverty were being compounded by emerging challenges.

“The forum calls for proactive measures in confronting the flood and robust sensitisation of settlers along the flood plains,” the communiqué stated.



The governors urged the federal government and the North-east Development Commission (NEDC) to take urgent action to reconstruct bridges and other critical infrastructure already weakened by past flooding.

On food security, the forum decried the rising cost of agricultural inputs, warning that poor harvests and hunger could hit in 2026 if no intervention is made.



“To avert impending food crises ahead, the forum calls for more subsidies to farmers and robust preparation for dry season farming,” it added.

The governors also reaffirmed their commitment to addressing energy poverty in the subregion.

They directed the Power and Energy Committee to develop a subregional power master plan, with solar energy identified as a priority solution.



In a bid to stimulate economic recovery, the Forum announced that the North-east Trade Fair will be held in Maiduguri, Borno State, in December 2025, in collaboration with the North-east Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NECCIMA).

Additionally, the governors congratulated the University of Maiduguri on its upcoming golden jubilee and pledged support for both the 50th-anniversary celebrations and the relaunch of its Endowment Fund in November.

The forum’s next meeting is scheduled for Maiduguri from December 12 to 14, 2025.