Military Rejigs Security Architecture in North-central, Rebrands Operation Safe Haven to Sustain Peace

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army yesterday announced that it has rebranded the Joint Task Force (JTF), North-Central, Operation Safe Haven, to Operation Enduring Peace to guarantee peace in Plateau State and its environs.

A statement from the Media Information Officer of JTF Operation Enduring Peace, Major Samson Zhakom, stated that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, had announced the rebranding of the North-Central Operation Safe Haven to Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP).



He stated that the CDS made this announcement in Jos during the official flag-off of the new operation.

In his remarks at the flag-off ceremony, the Chief of Defence Staff said that Operation Safe Haven had played a vital role in addressing the complex security challenges in its Joint Operations Area and had also served as a stabilising force, providing the much-needed assurance of security to communities affected by decades of recurrent violence.



However, Musa disclosed that the rebranding would reflect a broader mandate, a renewed sense of purpose, and a stronger resolve to secure not just temporary safety but a lasting peace that would endure for generations.

The CDS further noted that security challenges require not just immediate interventions but sustainable solutions that integrate military, political, judicial, and community efforts.



He affirmed that Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace would place stronger emphasis on inter-agency collaboration, intelligence-driven operations, and community engagement, which encapsulate a whole-of-society approach.



The CDS urged troops to embrace the new identity of JTF OPEP with pride, discipline, and renewed vigour, while carrying out their duties in the pursuit of national security.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Nigerian Army, and Commander, Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, said the rebranding would usher in a renewed era of commitment, strategy, and purpose in the collective quest for peace and stability in the Joint Operations Area.



He stated that the rebranding exercise was a strategic realignment designed to make operations more proactive, intelligence-driven, and result-oriented.

The commander called on all stakeholders, including community leaders, religious bodies, civil society organisations, youth groups, and indeed every law-abiding citizen, to partner with Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace more closely than ever before, as it continues to tackle emerging security challenges.



He applauded the Chief of Defence Staff for his unwavering support for the mission and promised to restore permanent peace to the JTF OPEP Joint Operations Area in the shortest possible time.

On his part, the Chief of Defence Operations (CDOPS), Major General Emeka Onumajuru, stated that the new operation would address the noticeable gap in the previous conduct of operations for sustainable peace and development in the general area.

According to the CDOPS, JTF OPEP would improve the early warning mechanism and also dominate all ungoverned spaces with the support of local communities.