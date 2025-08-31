Interior Minister Signs Performance Contracts, Urges Agencies to Boost Service Delivery

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

In a significant move to bolster public service efficiency, Nigeria’s Interior Minister, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has formalised performance contracts with heads of agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

This initiative aims to strengthen institutional legacy and ensure measurable improvements in service delivery.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday at the conclusion of the 2025 retreat of the Ministry of Interior, the minister highlighted the event, which also featured the signing of performance contracts by all board members.

He said: “This initiative is about the effect on Nigerians and on Nigeria as a whole.”

Tunji-Ojo, during the signing ceremony, said: “Our ministry signed a performance contract with Mr. President last year, and after executing that for a year, it is time to extend this level of accountability to each agency.”

The performance contracts, which include measurable timelines for delivery, are designed to improve services to Nigerians and align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, he noted.

The minister also emphasized that this exercise is not merely symbolic but is intended to have a meaningful impact on Nigeria’s security landscape.

Challenging common stereotypes, Tunji-Ojo commended the ministry’s staff for their commitment and hard work. He said: “Some people often say civil servants are ‘evil servants.’ Personally, I do not share that view. I have had the privilege of working with some of the best people God has created here in the Ministry of Interior.”

The minister paid tribute to M.T. Umar, who retired after 35 years of service, describing him as central to Nigeria’s passport reforms. “The story of our passport revolution cannot be told without his name.”

He further stated that retirement does not deprive your nation of your knowledge, your character, or your service.

He urged staff to emulate Umar’s loyalty and integrity, stressing that “talent and brilliance are important, but it is loyalty and integrity that sustain a career.”

Addressing the agencies under the ministry, the Nigeria Immigration Service, NSCDC, NCoS, FFS, and NIMC, the minister commended their achievements but called for greater efforts in immigration reforms, protection of critical assets, correctional transformation, emergency response, and data security.

He said: “Our task is to ensure Nigerians feel our impact in their daily lives through safer communities, efficient services, and systems that inspire trust,” while further reminding the agencies that their collective output contributes directly to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Meanwhile, heads of key agencies pledged to scale up performance following the retreat.

Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, said the exercise offered a chance to review past achievements and correct lapses. “From the contracts we signed last year, we have fared very well. But of course, there are areas for correction, and that is the essence of this retreat,” he said.

Acting Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Nwakuche, described the retreat as timely. “Sometimes when you are busy trying to improve performance, you need to take time to measure yourself. By the first part of next year, we should be able to appraise our progress,” he said.

For his part, Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, Samuel Olumode, said the exercise was an “eye-opener” for his agency. “By the next retreat, there will be a positive impact, and Nigerians will know there is a new fire service in place,” he assured.

Olumode stressed that the performance contracts were a pledge of accountability. “It’s all about signing a bond to let the Nigerian public know it’s not business as usual. We must strengthen mechanisms that make us perform and give real value to our jobs.”