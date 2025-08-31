House Dismisses Gang Up Against Abbas

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has dismissed the reports of gang up against the Speaker, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen.

A national newspaper had reported that the lawmakers were preparing for a showdown with the Speaker when the House reconvenes on September 23.

However, in a statement issued Sunday, the spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi, maintained that the lawmakers remained solidly behind Abbas.

He accused the paper of elevating isolated remarks and informal conversations from House WhatsApp groups as if they represent the official position of any House caucus or the House itself.

Rotimi noted: “Contrary to insinuations of an impending ‘showdown’, the House remains united under the leadership of Hon. Abbas Tajudeen Speaker of the House.

“With 360 members from every part of Nigeria, across diverse political, ethnic and religious backgrounds, the House reflects the nation’s full heterogeneity.

“Honourable members are free to express opinions in both formal and informal settings on matters affecting their constituencies and privileges.

“However, such expressions when reported, especially when not balanced by differing viewpoints, do not constitute resolutions or positions of any caucus.”

Rotimi stressed that the House operates according to established parliamentary procedures, through which caucus leaders, committees, or individual members may formally table issues for the leadership or, where necessary, for debate and resolution by the entire chamber.

He was of the opinion that informal conversations are normal in a vibrant democracy but cannot represent official positions.

According to him, “It is to the Speaker’s credit that, despite this diversity, the 10th Assembly has remained united, reaching common positions on national issues through consensus building and allowing every member a voice.

“The House remains focused on preparing for resumption on September 23, 2025, with renewed commitment to national priorities.

“Some issues referenced in the report conflate genuine concerns with sensationalism. Delayed contractor payments are a national challenge and not peculiar to the constituency projects nominated by honourable members.

“For many weeks, the House leadership, through the Appropriations Committees, has engaged the Honourable Minister of Finance. Payments have commenced and the leadership is committed to ensuring all outstanding 2024 obligations are settled expeditiously.

“Honourable members face pressure from constituents expecting nominated projects to be implemented in line with participatory development.

“The leadership stresses that, in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, constituency projects are essential for extending government presence nationwide. While these agitations are valid, they must be understood within current fiscal realities and not misrepresented.”

On the issue of recruitment into the National Assembly bureaucracy, Rotimi described it as the sole responsibility of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), a statutory and independent body.

He stated that: “The House leadership neither conducted nor controlled the exercise. The process follows principles of Federal Character, inclusiveness and merit, ensuring fair representation of Nigerians across states and geopolitical zones.

“However, in line with its oversight mandate, the Speaker has directed the House Committee on Public Service Matters, which oversees the National Assembly Commission, to conduct a thorough investigation of the recruitment exercise and report back to the House.”

Rotimi insisted that suggestions that development is “unfairly concentrated” in any one region are false, divisive and unhelpful.

He said the House operates on principles of equity, justice and fairness. Internal disagreements are addressed through established parliamentary mechanisms, not speculative newspaper reports.

The spokesperson emphasised that while the report is largely misleading, it highlights the tone and focus of conversations among members who continue to prioritise and advocate on issues directly affecting citizens and constituencies, including project implementation, equitable employment opportunities, and the security of lives and property.