Coast Now Clear for Fubara, State Lawmakers’ Return on Sept 18, Says Wike

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, yesterday declared that with the successful conduct of the local government elections in Rivers State, the coast was clear for the return of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the members of the state House of Assembly to power at the expiration of the state emergency in the state on September 18.



This is as Wike hailed the residents and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RISEC) for what he described as peaceful elections, despite the low turnout at yesterday’s council polls in the state.

Similarly, the Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), also expressed satisfaction with the orderly conduct of the elections, describing it as a decisive and positive step toward restoring full democratic governance at the grassroots level.



However, Fubara and some of his loyalists boycotted the elections.

But the suspended Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Martin Amaewhule, also described the election process as smooth and commended the electoral umpire for conducting a transparent election.

The Chairman of RSIEC, Dr. Michael Odey, stated that while results would be counted at the polling units, winners would only be announced at the RSIEC office after final collation.



Wike, who spoke to journalists shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit 007, Ward 9, Rumueprikom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) in the state, expressed the optimism that by September 18, the emergency rule would be lifted and all the elected political office holders who were suspended would return to their positions.

Speaking on the turnout of voters to the polls, Wike said: “I have to say this, I watched your outfit, particularly when they said there is apathy. That is not correct. We should have the experience of Nigerian voters in elections. So, when you go to the polling point by 9, you expect people to be out by that time; that’s not the usual case.



“I only expect that you go to the rural areas like the Etche, Ikwerre, Emuoha, Abodua, like Ahoada East, Ahoada West LGAs, and see what is going on. We have about 7,000 polling units, and you just go and take two polling units in the commercial city that you know, that there are no residents there, and then you judge that there is apathy, but you see what has happened there now,” Wike said.



Wike commended security agencies and RSIEC for a non-violent election in the state.

“Look at the security agencies; you haven’t heard of any violence; you’ve not heard of carrying of the ballot boxes; you see election materials are where people are casting their votes; commend them!” Wike said.

Speaking further on the emergency in the state, the FCT minister stressed: “I do know that on the 18th of September, the state of emergency would expire, and then, that would mean that the state governor and state assembly will come back to their job, and then, we will have a representative at the grassroots level.



“Remember the Supreme Court, and if the LG election was not conducted, it would mean that there is no representative at the grassroots level, which would not be acceptable to the people of Rivers State. So, having done this, the coast is clear for the state of emergency to be lifted. It means that the LG has representatives, and the state government has its own representatives. So, we are good to go,” Wike added.

Some of the loyalists of the suspended governor, who were absent at their polling units include: Chief of Staff to the Governor, Edison Ehie; the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo; and the sacked 23 LGA chairmen.

Also, the members of the Simplified Movement, a socio-political organisation, loyal to Fubara, were not at the voting centres.

Voting started at Fubara’s unit in ward 5, Opobo, in Opobo/Nkoro LGA, around 11 am, and ended around 3:30 pm, without the suspended governor participating in the exercise.

There were strong indications that Fubara may have travelled outside the country before the polls took place.

Ibas: Rivers on Path of Full Democracy

Also, the state’s Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), expressed satisfaction with the orderly conduct of the elections, describing it as a decisive and positive step toward restoring full democratic governance at the grassroots level.

Ibas, who monitored the elections across several local government areas, commended the conduct of voters and election officials for creating a calm and secure atmosphere for the exercise.

The administrator visited the Emohua Council Secretariat, the Okporowo/Ogbakiri community, Igbu Ogbo village in Ahoada East, and Ogbunuabali town in Port Harcourt City LGA, where he observed proceedings and interacted with citizens.



Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, Ibas described the peaceful environment at the polling units as clear indicators that the people of Rivers State were eager to reclaim and participate in grassroots governance.

He further confirmed that situation reports from across the state’s 23 LGAs corroborated his first-hand observations, pointing to a smooth, credible, and largely incident-free exercise.

“Generally, the situation has been calm and seamless across the state. We have not received any major negative reports, which is a testament to the collective desire for peace and normalcy,” he said.

The administrator stressed that the people of Rivers have shown their desire to elect a legitimate leadership that they can identify with at the local level.



He insisted that the successful polls were in direct alignment with the primary objective of his mandate to stabilise the state and return it to democracy.

“Certainly, all indigenes of Rivers State want and deserve grassroots leadership they can call their own. That is what this process represents. For me, facilitating this foundational tier of democracy is a core objective of my mandate: to put the state back on its stable, democratic path and to empower its people”, Vice Admiral Ibas added.

Also, speaking after casting his vote at his Unit 15, Ward 1, Obio/Akpor LGA, the suspended Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Amaewhule, said the election process was smooth and commended the electoral umpire for conducting a transparent election.



Amaewhule lauded the professionalism demonstrated by officials who conducted the polls, expressing optimism that the results of the exercise would be a true reflection of the expectations of candidates and the electorate.

He said: “Everything went smoothly. Those who are here to conduct the elections are very professional. I’m really impressed with the way RSIEC has conducted the election. People are in the queue – no fighting, no struggling, no snatching of ballot boxes.”

Also, the Minority Leader of the Federal House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, commended RSIEC for the smooth process of the election. He gave the commendation shortly after he had cast his vote at Polling Unit 11, Ward 5, Elelenwo, in Obio/Akpor.



Chinda described the chairmanship and councillors’ polls as one of the best conducted in the state in recent times.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of RSIEC, Dr. Michael Odey, had earlier stated that while results will be counted at the polling units, winners will only be announced at the RSIEC office after final collation.

As at press time last night, there was an expectation that the result would be declared today.

About 17 political parties participated in the elections.

In the LGAs monitored by THISDAY, including PHALGA, Obio/Akpor, Ogu/Bolo, Khana, Eleme, Oyigbo, Akuku-Toru, Ahoada East, Okrika, Tai, Gokana, Abua/Odual, and Degema, voting commenced between 10.30 am and 11.30 am.